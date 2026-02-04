President Ruto awards Charter to Bomet University, Kenya’s 36th public university

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — President William Ruto has awarded a charter to Bomet University, elevating it to the status of Kenya’s 36th fully chartered public university.

The ceremony took place at State House, Nairobi, with the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Mutai, and Council Chair, Prof. John Shiundu, receiving the charter on behalf of the institution.

Speaking during the presentation, President Ruto emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education nationwide.

“The award of a charter to Bomet University affirms our commitment to bring higher education closer to the people. It expands choice, reduces barriers to access, and ensures that opportunity is not limited by geography,” he said.

The President highlighted that the government’s deliberate policy to increase access to universities has produced measurable results.

“As a result of this policy, national university enrollment grew by 12 per cent last year. This progress reflects our resolve to ensure every qualified Kenyan has a fair chance to pursue higher education and acquire the skills required for a modern, competitive economy,” he added.

Bomet University’s elevation to chartered status is expected to boost higher education opportunities in the region, strengthen local research capacity, and support the development of skilled professionals to meet Kenya’s growing economic needs.

Prof. Mutai expressed gratitude on behalf of the university, noting that the charter marks a major milestone in the institution’s journey toward excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement.

With this milestone, Bomet University joins Kenya’s network of fully chartered public universities, expanding the country’s capacity to nurture talent and drive national development.