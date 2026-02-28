Connect with us

AU Commission Terms US-Israel Strikes on Iran a Threat to Global Peace, Urges Return to Oman-Facilitated Talks

The AUC warned that continued confrontation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security and economic resilience

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Feb 28-The African Union Commission has expressed grave concern over the escalating military confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran, warning that the hostilities pose a serious threat to global peace and stability.

In astatement, the Chairperson of the Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said he was “deeply concerned” by reported military strikes carried out by the United States in coordination with Israeli forces against targets inside the Iran.

He described the development as a “serious intensification of hostilities in the Middle East,” cautioning that further escalation could have far-reaching consequences beyond the region.

“The Chairperson calls for restraint, urgent de-escalation, and sustained dialogue,” the statement read, stressing that all parties must act in full accordance with international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter to safeguard international peace and security.

The AUC warned that continued confrontation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security and economic resilience — particularly in Africa, where many countries are already grappling with economic pressures and conflict-related challenges.

The appeal comes amid rising tensions following reported Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian military-linked sites, which triggered threats of retaliation from Tehran and raised fears of a broader regional confrontation.

Chairperson Youssouf urged all concerned actors to prioritise diplomatic engagement, including ongoing international mediation efforts facilitated by the Oman.

He said the Oman-facilitated talks remain a critical channel for dialogue and must be revived urgently to prevent further deterioration and uphold the international rules-based order.

“Sustainable peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, not through force,” he reiterated.

UAE confirms civilian death

The regional fallout intensified after the United Arab Emirates confirmed that one civilian was killed when debris from intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles fell in a residential area.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems “dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles” launched toward the country.

Authorities reported that falling debris caused material damage in a residential neighbourhood and resulted in the death of a civilian of Asian nationality.

The ministry did not release further details about the victim but described the incident as a “blatant attack” and a “dangerous escalation.”

Iran vows retaliation

Reports of explosions in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, followed the strikes, with Iranian officials vowing retaliation.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that “major combat operations” were underway and sharply criticised Iran’s stance in ongoing nuclear negotiations, signalling a hardening of positions as diplomatic efforts falter.

The confrontation has already disrupted regional air travel, with several international airlines suspending operations due to airspace closures.

