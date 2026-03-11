Kabogo calls for responsible AI governance to unlock Africa’s digital economy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has called for the development of inclusive and responsible governance frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) across Africa, saying the technology could unlock significant economic opportunities if properly managed.

Speaking during a high-level discussion in Nairobi on the role of AI in Africa’s development, Kabogo said trust, transparency and accountability will be critical in guiding the adoption of the emerging technology across the continent.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to generate millions of jobs across Africa and spur economic development if the continent invests in digital skills, research infrastructure and policy frameworks,” Kabogo said Tuesday.

The meeting brought together leaders and experts from the African Union, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and partners from the technology sector to examine how AI can support development across Africa.

Participants discussed how AI technologies are already reshaping key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and telecommunications.

Kabogo highlighted agriculture as one of the areas already benefiting from AI-driven innovations, noting that farmers are increasingly accessing location-specific information on climate patterns, planting seasons and seed selection through digital tools powered by artificial intelligence.

“These innovations are helping farmers improve productivity, make more informed decisions and strengthen food security,” he said.

He added that such applications demonstrate AI’s promise not only as an advanced technology but also as a practical tool capable of improving livelihoods, strengthening economies and accelerating development outcomes.

The ICT CS said wider adoption of AI could create millions of new jobs across the continent, particularly in telecommunications, healthcare and digital services.

However, he cautioned that governments must simultaneously establish robust governance structures to ensure responsible deployment of the technology.

“There is need for inclusive and responsible AI governance frameworks that promote trust, transparency, safety and accountability,” he said.

Kabogo also urged African countries to strengthen institutional capacity, expand investments in digital skills development and build critical infrastructure such as data centres to support the growth of the digital economy.

He stressed the importance of ensuring citizens—especially women and young people—are actively included in the digital economy so they can benefit from emerging AI opportunities.

“We must ensure that our citizens, particularly women and youth, participate actively in the digital economy if we are to fully harness the opportunities presented by AI,” he said.

Among those attending the discussion were Diana Dalton, Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director at the British High Commission Nairobi; Peter Addo of the French Development Agency; and Audrey, Director at the Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation.