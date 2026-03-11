Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The ICT CS said wider adoption of AI could create millions of new jobs across the continent, particularly in telecommunications, healthcare and digital services/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kabogo calls for responsible AI governance to unlock Africa’s digital economy

ICT CS William Kabogo has called for inclusive and responsible AI governance frameworks across Africa, saying the technology could create millions of jobs and accelerate economic growth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has called for the development of inclusive and responsible governance frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) across Africa, saying the technology could unlock significant economic opportunities if properly managed.

Speaking during a high-level discussion in Nairobi on the role of AI in Africa’s development, Kabogo said trust, transparency and accountability will be critical in guiding the adoption of the emerging technology across the continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to generate millions of jobs across Africa and spur economic development if the continent invests in digital skills, research infrastructure and policy frameworks,” Kabogo said Tuesday.

The meeting brought together leaders and experts from the African Union, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and partners from the technology sector to examine how AI can support development across Africa.

Participants discussed how AI technologies are already reshaping key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and telecommunications.

Kabogo highlighted agriculture as one of the areas already benefiting from AI-driven innovations, noting that farmers are increasingly accessing location-specific information on climate patterns, planting seasons and seed selection through digital tools powered by artificial intelligence.

“These innovations are helping farmers improve productivity, make more informed decisions and strengthen food security,” he said.

He added that such applications demonstrate AI’s promise not only as an advanced technology but also as a practical tool capable of improving livelihoods, strengthening economies and accelerating development outcomes.

The ICT CS said wider adoption of AI could create millions of new jobs across the continent, particularly in telecommunications, healthcare and digital services.

However, he cautioned that governments must simultaneously establish robust governance structures to ensure responsible deployment of the technology.

“There is need for inclusive and responsible AI governance frameworks that promote trust, transparency, safety and accountability,” he said.

Kabogo also urged African countries to strengthen institutional capacity, expand investments in digital skills development and build critical infrastructure such as data centres to support the growth of the digital economy.

He stressed the importance of ensuring citizens—especially women and young people—are actively included in the digital economy so they can benefit from emerging AI opportunities.

“We must ensure that our citizens, particularly women and youth, participate actively in the digital economy if we are to fully harness the opportunities presented by AI,” he said.

Among those attending the discussion were Diana Dalton, Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director at the British High Commission Nairobi; Peter Addo of the French Development Agency; and Audrey, Director at the Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UK Border Force, DCI strengthen partnership against narcotics trafficking

A UK Border Force delegation visited the DCI headquarters in Nairobi to strengthen cooperation against narcotics trafficking, handing over a mobile drug testing laboratory...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ingonga seeks more funding as rising caseload strains prosecution service

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has asked Parliament to approve additional funding for the ODPP, citing rising criminal cases and expanding responsibilities for...

2 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenya Urges Africa to Invest in Space Technology to Improve Disaster Management

Officials say stronger satellite capabilities and reliable data systems are key to improving disaster prediction and response across Africa.

4 hours ago

Top stories

MPs Amend Govt Plan to Sell 15% Safaricom Stake, Introduce Worker Protections

In the original framework, the agreement only guaranteed that existing staff would not be laid off for three years after the transaction. Legislators have...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Aga Khan Exits Nation Media Group After 66 Years as Tanzania’s Rostam Azizi Takes Control

AKFED will sell its 100 percent shareholding in NPRT Holdings Africa Limited—the investment vehicle that owns a 54.08 percent controlling stake in NMG.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya–UK Partnership Strengthened as UK Border Force Delegation Visits DCI Headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Kenya’s fight against drug trafficking received a boost after a delegation from the UK Border Force visited the Directorate...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK Files Petition Over Unlawful Use of Protesters’ Data

According to court documents, telecommunications providers allegedly disclosed subscriber data of protesters without court orders, violating the Data Protection Act, 2019, and constitutional safeguards.

13 hours ago

Top stories

MPs Approve 2026/2027 Budget Policy Statement, Set Spending Priorities

The House approved a National Government budget ceiling of KSh 2.8 trillion, with the majority allocated to the Executive at KSh 2.7 trillion to...

14 hours ago