UON Launches Earth Observation Hackathon 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The University of Nairobi’s C4DLab, in collaboration with the Kenya Space Agency (KSA) and Expertise France (EF), officially launched the Earth Observation (EO) Hackathon 2026 today.

The two-day hackathon provides a hands-on, immersive innovation platform where multidisciplinary student teams work with real Earth observation datasets to develop impactful prototypes.

Participants will engage in problem discovery, solution design, data analysis, and rapid prototyping, guided by expert mentors.

The projects aim to generate practical, data-driven solutions across sectors including climate resilience, agriculture, public health, urban planning, disaster management and environmental sustainability.

The initiative seeks to strengthen Kenya’s national capabilities in space technology applications while nurturing young innovators able to create tools that support evidence-based decision-making.

By bridging the gap between data availability and real-world problem-solving, the EO Hackathon is set to position Kenya as a leader in space-enabled innovation across Africa.