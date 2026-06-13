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The election took place during the party’s National Delegates Conference held in Nairobi on Friday, where delegates from across the country gathered to elect new leadership and chart the party’s future direction/Ukweli Party

NATIONAL DISASTER

Ukweli Party elects Boniface Mwangi as leader ahead of 2027 General Election

Boniface Mwangi has been elected party leader of the Ukweli Party during its Nairobi National Delegates Conference.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Activist and 2027 presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi has been elected party leader of the Ukweli Party, formally taking charge of its leadership structure as he moves to expand the political outfit’s national presence ahead of the next General Election.

The election took place during the party’s National Delegates Conference held in Nairobi on Friday, where delegates from across the country gathered to elect new leadership and chart the party’s future direction.

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The election gives the outspoken activist formal control of the party machinery as he seeks to expand Ukweli Party’s national footprint and position it as an alternative political platform ahead of the 2027 polls.

Announcing his election, Mwangi described the outcome as a collective victory for Kenyans seeking a different brand of politics centered on accountability, inclusion and public service.

“This victory is not about one individual. It is about all of us who believe Kenya deserves better,” Mwangi said after the election.

“We now have the opportunity to build a party that listens, that includes, and that works for every Kenyan — regardless of where they come from, what they believe, or who they voted for in the past.”

Mwangi said the party’s immediate focus would be on building grassroots structures across the country, recruiting members and nurturing what he described as principled leadership capable of restoring public confidence in politics.

“The work begins now. We must build strong structures, nurture principled leadership, and restore faith in politics as a force for public service,” he said.

He thanked delegates who travelled from different parts of the country to participate in the conference and pledged to lead a party that reflects the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans.

The election comes as political formations begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election, with a growing number of activists, professionals and younger political actors seeking to challenge Kenya’s traditional political establishment.

Mwangi, who has built a national profile through his anti-corruption campaigns, governance advocacy and human rights activism, has increasingly signaled his intention to seek the presidency, presenting himself as part of a new generation of leaders pushing for political reforms and greater accountability in public service.

His elevation to party leader is expected to accelerate efforts to strengthen Ukweli Party’s organizational structures and expand its presence beyond its current support base.
“Thank you to every delegate who participated in this democratic process. Thank you for your trust,” Mwangi said.

“Let’s build a party that works for all Kenyans. The journey to liberate our nation continues.”

The party is expected to unveil its broader political strategy and grassroots mobilization plans in the coming months as preparations for the 2027 election cycle gather momentum.

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