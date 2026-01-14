UDA Mandates President Ruto to Lead Coalition Talks with ODM Ahead of 2027 Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Executive Committee (NEC) has mandated party leader President William Ruto to initiate structured talks with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) with a view to agree a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting held at State House, Nairobi agreed that formal engagement with ODM would strengthen UDA’s political strategy and broaden its support base as the country heads toward the next electoral cycle.

“The NEC noted the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, to strengthen the

ongoing political partnership and negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

“The NEC mandated the UDA Party Leader to establish mechanisms for structured engagement with the ODM party to achieve the desired outcome,” read a communique by the ruling party.

The UDA top decision-making organ cited that the on-going political partnership with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, has resulted in the adoption of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report of 2024, and the formation of the Broad-based Government Agreement which was signed by President Ruto and the Late Raila Odinga.

The NADCO report has already been tabled in the two houses of parliament for implementation of the legislative aspects.