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US visa warning to Kenyans

Kenya

US issues visa warning to Kenyans over fraud, overstays

Kenyans seeking US visas face warning as authorities flag rising fraud and overstays, putting future travel opportunities at risk.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The United States has issued a fresh warning to Kenyans over visa misuse, cautioning that abuse of the system could lead to tougher restrictions even as thousands continue to travel for business, studies, and tourism.

Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Nairobi Susan Burns said authorities are increasingly concerned about cases where applicants submit fake documents, overstay their visas, or change their status after entering the US.

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Burns noted that while Kenya has so far avoided penalties such as visa bonds or suspension of visa services, continued misuse could put that status at risk.

“Every year, many Kenyans travel to the United States… and we value these ties,” she said, adding that the visa process must be respected to keep travel opportunities open.

According to the US envoy, some applicants are paying large sums of money to agents for fraudulent paperwork only to end up being denied visas or permanently barred from future applications.

She warned that providing false information or inconsistent details can result in long-term consequences, including being declared ineligible for a US visa.

Burns also raised concern over Kenyans who overstay their permitted time in the US, saying such actions not only affect individuals but also make it harder for other Kenyans to secure visas.

Burns stressed that a visa should not be taken for granted.

“A visa is a privilege, not a right,” she said, urging Kenyans to strictly follow immigration rules.

The warning comes as the US prepares to host global events such as the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to attract thousands of international visitors, including Kenyans.

Burns said the US wants Kenyans to continue traveling freely for such events, but stressed that this depends on compliance with visa rules.

“The United States and Kenya share a strong partnership… By following the rules, you help keep those doors open,” she said.

The US cautioned that continued visa abuse could trigger stricter measures, including additional requirements for applicants or broader restrictions affecting all travelers from Kenya.

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