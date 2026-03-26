Court Grants DCI 10 Days to Probe Alleged Robbery Plot Targeting KDF Officer

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Milimani Magistrate’s Court has granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 10 days to continue probing an alleged robbery plot targeting a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

Magistrate Paul Mutai allowed detectives additional time to conclude investigations into claims that a group of suspects was planning to rob Major General George Okumu.

The DCI had moved to court seeking custodial orders to detain six suspects, including serving and former KDF personnel, arguing that further detention was necessary to complete ongoing inquiries.

Investigators told the court that the suspects are believed to be part of a wider criminal network allegedly involving both military officers and civilian collaborators.

The court was informed that the arrests followed intelligence-led surveillance operations conducted over a period of about one week, after information emerged indicating a planned robbery targeting the senior officer’s residence.

Among those arrested is a serving KDF officer attached to Kahawa Garrison, another officer currently under interdiction, and a civilian employee working within a military installation. The remaining suspects are civilians allegedly linked to the suspected syndicate.

Detectives further told the court that they recovered several items believed to be connected to the planned operation, including jungle uniforms, boots, a crowbar, a knife, a hammer, pliers, cable ties, and multiple mobile phones.

Investigators said the suspects are yet to be fully interrogated by a multi-agency team, which is expected to establish the motive behind the alleged plot and determine whether the group is linked to other related criminal activities.

The DCI also noted that verification of the military status of some of the suspects requires official communication with KDF headquarters, a process that may take time to complete.

Authorities warned that releasing the suspects at this stage could compromise the investigation, including the risk of interference with witnesses, tampering with evidence, or possible absconding.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s request in part, granting a 10-day window for detectives to complete the ongoing investigations.