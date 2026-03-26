Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Court Grants DCI 10 Days to Probe Alleged Robbery Plot Targeting KDF Officer

Magistrate Paul Mutai allowed detectives additional time to conclude investigations into claims that a group of suspects was planning to rob Major General George Okumu.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Milimani Magistrate’s Court has granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 10 days to continue probing an alleged robbery plot targeting a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

Magistrate Paul Mutai allowed detectives additional time to conclude investigations into claims that a group of suspects was planning to rob Major General George Okumu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DCI had moved to court seeking custodial orders to detain six suspects, including serving and former KDF personnel, arguing that further detention was necessary to complete ongoing inquiries.

Investigators told the court that the suspects are believed to be part of a wider criminal network allegedly involving both military officers and civilian collaborators.

The court was informed that the arrests followed intelligence-led surveillance operations conducted over a period of about one week, after information emerged indicating a planned robbery targeting the senior officer’s residence.

Among those arrested is a serving KDF officer attached to Kahawa Garrison, another officer currently under interdiction, and a civilian employee working within a military installation. The remaining suspects are civilians allegedly linked to the suspected syndicate.

Detectives further told the court that they recovered several items believed to be connected to the planned operation, including jungle uniforms, boots, a crowbar, a knife, a hammer, pliers, cable ties, and multiple mobile phones.

Investigators said the suspects are yet to be fully interrogated by a multi-agency team, which is expected to establish the motive behind the alleged plot and determine whether the group is linked to other related criminal activities.

The DCI also noted that verification of the military status of some of the suspects requires official communication with KDF headquarters, a process that may take time to complete.

Authorities warned that releasing the suspects at this stage could compromise the investigation, including the risk of interference with witnesses, tampering with evidence, or possible absconding.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s request in part, granting a 10-day window for detectives to complete the ongoing investigations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Kenya

Oparanya Calls for Audit Before Coffee Debt Waiver

Oparanya said the government is committed to supporting the coffee sector but must ensure that only legitimate debts are settled.

12 minutes ago

Kenya

US issues visa warning to Kenyans over fraud, overstays

Kenyans seeking US visas face warning as authorities flag rising fraud and overstays, putting future travel opportunities at risk.

25 minutes ago

Kenya

Fresh Petition Challenges Atwoli’s Election as COTU Secretary General

The petitioner argues Atwoli’s re-election was unconstitutional and should be halted before the new leadership assumes office.

38 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Declares “Poverty Is Not a Crime” in Landmark Civil Jail Ruling

The judge emphasized that “poverty is not a crime,” stating that imprisoning individuals solely because they are unable to settle debts amounts to a...

44 minutes ago

Kenya

Judiciary Pushes Access to Justice Reforms as Mokaya Praises High Court Judges

Mokaya described the forum as a critical platform for accountability, reflection, and collaboration within the Judiciary.

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Healthcare Gets Major Boost as Apollo Hospitals Enters Eldoret with Sh26bn Facility

The project is expected to transform access to advanced medical services for millions of patients across Kenya and the wider East African region.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Court acquits Swazuri and 16 others in Sh221mn Kenya Railways land graft case

Swazuri had been charged in 2018 and 2019 alongside 16 others over alleged irregular compensation payments tied to Kenya Railways land.

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto Assures Kenyans of Fuel Stability Amid Middle East Crisis

President Ruto said the government is working closely with regional partners and industry stakeholders to ensure steady fuel availability and prevent shortages.

1 hour ago