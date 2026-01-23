Connect with us

Headlines

UDA attracts ex-police service commission boss ahead aspirants forum

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chairman Eliud Kinuthia on Thursday paid a courtesy call on UDA Executive Director Nicodemus Bore, where party activities and strategies were discussed.

UDA Executive Director Nicodemus Bore said the discussions focused on continuous membership registration aimed at growing UDA’s numbers nationwide, as well as measures to enhance the party’s effectiveness in grassroots elections.

The meeting, also attended by Political Affairs Director Rob Jilo, briefed Kinuthia on the upcoming UDA Aspirants Forum, scheduled for February 4, 2026, which will be hosted by President William Ruto at State House.

In preparation for the 2027 General Elections, the UDA National Steering Committee (NSC) resolved to establish a “UDA Aspirants Forum” to meet the high demand of individuals seeking to vie for elective positions.

The Party will open a portal for aspirant registration.

The Aspirants forum coincides with a Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting to be held on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8:00 AM at State House, Nairobi.

The NGC brings together all UDA elected leaders (Governors, Deputy Governors, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Women Representatives, Representatives to the EALA, and MCAs) and nominated leaders. The meeting will be chaired by the Party Leader and President, William Ruto.

