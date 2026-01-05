Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lee Kinyanjui./FILE

FRAUD ALERT

Trade CS faults Gachagua’s call for US to probe Kenyan leaders linked to Minnesota Fraud Case

‘How can a leader seek to throw his own country into turmoil merely to pursue personal vendettas?’ Kinyanjui posed, describing the approach as reckless, retrogressive and dangerous.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks allegedly calling for United States intervention to investigate Kenya’s leadership over claims linked to the Minnesota fraud case.

He said it was ‘irresponsible for a political leader to seek foreign involvement in sensitive national matters.’

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CS cautioned that conflating political disagreements with issues of international legal and diplomatic significance posed serious risks to the country’s stability and global standing.

‘While investigations are not within my mandate, the failure to distinguish between political rivalry and matters of grave international consequence is deeply alarming,” he said.

The Trade CS questioned the motive behind the call for external intervention, warning that such actions could expose Kenya to unnecessary diplomatic and economic fallout.

‘How can a leader seek to throw his own country into turmoil merely to pursue personal vendettas?’ Kinyanjui posed, describing the approach as reckless, retrogressive and dangerous.

Kinyanjui further warned political actors against treating matters of statecraft lightly, saying some issues demand restraint, responsibility and patriotism rather than public grandstanding.

The U.S. Justice Department in December 2025 charged 98 individuals in a sweeping fraud investigation centered in Minnesota, with more prosecutions expected.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that 85 of those charged so far are of Somali descent.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel says investigators have dismantled a massive $250 million fraud scheme tied to pandemic food aid programs.

A viral social media video by YouTuber Nick Shirley, which was amplified by Elon Musk, Vice President J.D. Vance and Bondi, has put the issue into the center of the national conversation, stoking a scandal that has been brewing in state politics for years.

In the wake of the video, the Trump administration announced it is pausing federal funding to child care in Minnesota, with President Trump calling Minnesota a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also announced sweeping changes to how all states must submit claims for Medicaid-supported daycares, including requiring “a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Wamuchomba Vows to Stay in UDA despite pressure to join DCP

“Sasa Wamunyoro anatumia kifua na matusi to intimidate me to join DCP. I’m not joining the Masikio party, and I’m in UDA until 2027,”...

50 minutes ago

Headlines

Government Orders Strict Compliance Checks on School Transport Vehicles

“Choose safe and compliant transport for your children. -Teach children the basics of road safety; looking both ways before crossing and using designated crossings....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kajiado Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Defiling 11-Year-Old Boy

The court found that the accused lured the minor from his home under false pretenses and subjected him to repeated sexual abuse.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Mbeere North MP Condemns Attack on Lamu Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu, Calls for Peaceful Politics

Wamuthende denounced the violence, intimidation, and political thuggery, emphasizing that such actions have no place in Kenya’s democracy.

4 hours ago

Kenya

ODM MPs Call for Urgent Talks Amid Deepening Junet–Sifuna Feud

The legislators warned that unchecked public exchanges between the two senior leaders had exacerbated party tensions following the death of ODM founder and leader...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Murang’a Pastor Takes on 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge to Raise Cancer Awareness

Pastor Jimmy Irungu began the endurance challenge on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 9.00 p.m., and is expected to conclude it on Thursday, January...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KEMRI Study Shows Low-Cost Housing Modifications Reduce Malaria and Cool Homes in Kenya

The study found that electricity-free housing modifications lowered indoor temperatures by up to 3.3°C and reduced malaria-carrying mosquito populations by as much as 77...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Safety First: Interior Ministry Issues Guidelines for Back-to-School Travel

The ministry urged parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children during the back-to-school period, emphasizing the need...

5 hours ago