Kenya

Speaker Wetang’ula Visits Ailing Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi in India

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday paid a visit to Kwanza Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who is undergoing specialised treatment at KIMS Health Care Management Limited in Kerala, India.

The Speaker was received by the hospital’s medical team, led by Dr. Nitha J, a Consultant in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, who briefed him on the legislator’s medical progress and ongoing recovery plan.

According to the doctors, Wanyonyi is responding positively to treatment and rehabilitation, with his condition being closely monitored under specialised medical supervision.

The medical team expressed optimism about his recovery, noting that the structured rehabilitation programme is showing encouraging results.

Speaker Wetang’ula conveyed his well wishes on behalf of Parliament and wished the Kwanza MP a speedy and full recovery. He also commended the medical staff for their professionalism and dedication in managing the legislator’s care.

Wanyonyi is a Kenyan politician and a member of parliament representing Kwanza Constituency in Trans Nzoia County.

He was elected in the 2013 general elections as a member of parliament, where he has served to date under the FORD-K Party.

Wanyonyi began his educational journey at Misikhu Primary School in Webuye, where he earned his Certificate of Primary Education.

He later attended Kibabii High School, completing his O‑Level studies and then advanced his academic pursuits, joining Maseno School for his A‑Level education.

