Somalia now joins Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Kenya among the Member States that have ratified the new Treaty/FILE

Africa

Somalia ratifies IGAD Treaty, pushing regional bloc to operational threshold

Somalia has ratified the revised IGAD Treaty, helping the regional bloc reach the two-thirds threshold needed to operationalise the 2023 framework and enhance cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — Somalia has ratified the revised Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Treaty, a landmark decision that brings the regional bloc to the required two-thirds threshold needed to operationalise the new legal framework and deepen cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IGAD welcomed the endorsement of the treaty by the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, describing it as a significant milestone in the country’s renewed engagement with regional mechanisms for peace, development, and integration.

“This ratification is a testament to the Federal Republic of Somalia’s enduring commitment to regional cooperation and shared progress,” IGAD said.

Somalia now joins Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Kenya among the Member States that have ratified the new Treaty.

The ratification marks a major step in the transition from the Agreement Establishing IGAD of 1996 to the IGAD Treaty of 2023, which was developed through a revitalisation process aimed at strengthening the organisation’s legal and institutional foundations.

Enhanced collaboration

The revised Treaty seeks to enhance collaboration among Member States in key areas including peace and security, climate resilience, infrastructure development, health, trade, and social development.

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu congratulated Somalia on the achievement, praising the Somali Parliament and Government for what he termed “decisive leadership” at a pivotal moment for the region.

“As IGAD marks its 40th Anniversary, the ratification by the Federal Republic of Somalia helps us reach the required two-thirds threshold, strengthening the legal foundation for deeper regional integration and more coordinated action in trade, peace, and sustainable development across the Horn of Africa,” Dr. Workneh said.

“Together, we are building a stronger, more united, and more resilient region for our peoples.”

With the two-thirds ratification threshold now met, IGAD moves closer to fully operationalising the revised Treaty, paving the way for more effective collective action on shared regional priorities.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all Member States to advance the Treaty’s implementation and accelerate regional integration efforts.

The development comes as IGAD commemorates four decades of regional cooperation, marking a new chapter in East African collaboration for peace, stability, and sustainable development.

