President William Ruto with Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and PS Julius Bittok after the Head of State wa briefed him on KCSE examination results in Eldoret on January 9, 2026. /PCS.

Ruto Briefed on KCSE Results: 270,000 Attain C+ and Above

According to the results summary, 1,932 candidates attained grade A, while 270,000 scored C+ and above, making them eligible for direct entry to university.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – President William Ruto has been briefed on the 2025 KCSE examination results ahead of their official release at Chepisaas Boys Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba presented the highlights to the President on Friday morning, as the government prepared to publish the results that determine university placement and other post-secondary pathways.

A total of 993,000 candidates sat the examinations, with girls accounting for 50 per cent of the candidature.

The results also show that 72,000 candidates were from day secondary schools, reflecting continued participation from public day institutions across the country.

Education authorities said the outcomes provide a snapshot of performance under the current secondary education framework as preparations begin for placement and admissions processes.

