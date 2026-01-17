Former Mining CAS Mosonik named new Rongo University Chancellor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — Former Mining Chief Administrative Secretary John Kipngetich Mosonik has been appointed the new Chancellor of Rongo University for a five-year term.

The appointment contained in a gazette notice issued on Friday, January 16, is among a raft of new appointments and reappointments across government institutions by President William Ruto.

President Ruto appointed Dr. John Kipngetich Mosonik under the provisions of Section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint John Kipngetich Mosonik to be the Chancellor of Rongo University for a period of five years with effect from January 16, 2026,” the gazette notice reads.

Eng. Kipngetich, who previously served as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Mining, brings extensive experience in public service, leadership and governance.

The appointment seeks to strengthen the university’s strategic direction, governance structures and alignment with national development priorities.

The appointment forms part of a broader set of government appointments and reappointments affecting key state corporations, regulatory bodies, tribunals and public universities, as outlined in the Gazette Notices dated January 16.

President Ruto reappointed Phillip Mong’ony as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the State Corporations Advisory Committee for a three-year term beginning January 20, 2026.

He also reappointed Muyumba Simon Indimuli as Secretary to the Board of the State Corporations Advisory Committee for another three-year term, effective January 30, 2026.

Additionally, the President reappointed Hannah Waitherero Muriithi as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation for a further three-year term.