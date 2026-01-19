OPINION: A World Looking Toward China with Growing Confidence

At a time when the global landscape is marked by uncertainty, fragmentation and rapid change, one trend is becoming increasingly clear: international public opinion toward China is growing more positive, confident and engaged.

The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China, conducted across 46 countries and involving nearly 52,000 respondents, offers a comprehensive, data-driven snapshot of how the world perceives China today—and where those perceptions are heading.

The findings point to a broad and steady improvement in China’s global image. Nearly 70 per cent of respondents hold a favourable impression of China, a notable rise from the previous year. In Africa, BRICS countries, ASEAN member states and the Middle East, favourability approaches or exceeds 80 per cent. Even in developed economies, perceptions are trending upward. This reflects a global public that is increasingly familiar with China’s development path, achievements and international contributions—and one that views the country with growing openness and goodwill.

Central to these positive perceptions is recognition of China’s governance philosophy and development concepts. Core ideas drawn from Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era enjoy wide international resonance. Nearly 80 per cent of respondents approve of concepts such as building a community with a shared future for humanity and the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. More than 70 per cent recognise the value of people-centred development, comprehensive reform and strict self-governance. These figures are even higher in developing regions, where China’s governance experience is often seen as relevant and instructive.

Long-term planning stands out as one of China’s most widely admired practices. More than three-quarters of respondents view China’s system of five-year plans positively, with half stating explicitly that this approach offers lessons for their own governments. As China completes its 14th Five-Year Plan and prepares for the 15th, global audiences increasingly associate the country with policy continuity, foresight and coherence—qualities that stand in contrast to the short-termism prevalent elsewhere.

Economic confidence further reinforces these perceptions. Over 80 per cent of respondents give positive assessments of China’s economic performance in 2025, while nearly 90 per cent express confidence in its prospects over the next decade. This optimism cuts across regions, reflecting recognition of China’s resilience, adaptability and sustained contribution to global growth. China’s economic and technological capabilities are rated “strong” by more than 80 per cent of respondents, underscoring its role as a key engine of innovation and development.

As a result, global recognition of China’s comprehensive national strength continues to rise. Nearly four in five respondents believe China’s overall strength is increasing—an eight-percentage-point rise from 2024. In rankings of international status, China consistently places among the top countries, with a growing share of respondents ranking it first. This reflects not competition alone, but acknowledgement of China’s expanding role in international affairs and global governance.

Technology and culture have emerged as powerful bridges connecting China with the world. Around 80 per cent of respondents hold favourable views of China’s science and technology sector, while innovations—from smart vehicles and robotics to digital platforms—are widely recognised and increasingly used. Cultural interest is equally strong: more than 90 per cent of respondents express interest in China, with culture ranking highest among developed countries and technology leading in developing ones. Chinese people themselves are viewed positively, with strong recognition of their hardworking, innovative and friendly character.

Expectations for China’s global role are also rising. More than 70 per cent of respondents expect China to play a more active role in international affairs, and around 80 per cent hope it will contribute further to building a more equitable and just international order. Support for a multipolar world—defined by equality and cooperation—stands at 58 per cent globally and exceeds 60 per cent in many regions. At the same time, nearly 70 per cent back a UN-centred international system, with many favouring constructive reform rather than disruption.

China’s diplomatic approach resonates strongly with these expectations. More than three-quarters of respondents give positive evaluations of China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, recognising that China’s stability supports regional stability and that its development generates shared benefits. On regional and international disputes, public opinion shows a strong preference for dialogue, consultation and cooperation—reflecting confidence in peaceful, pragmatic solutions.

Sentiment toward China’s bilateral relationships is similarly encouraging. Over 80 per cent of respondents believe their country enjoys normal, friendly or strategic cooperative relations with China, and more than two-thirds hope these ties will continue to deepen. On China–US relations, global public opinion favours stability and de-escalation, underscoring a widespread desire for constructive engagement between major powers.

Perhaps most significant is the generational dimension. Younger and more educated respondents consistently display higher levels of interest, favourability and willingness to engage with China—pointing to a future in which exchanges, cooperation and mutual understanding continue to expand.

Across regions and cultures, China is increasingly seen as a source of opportunity, stability, innovation and partnership. As global challenges grow more complex, international public opinion reflects growing confidence in China’s development path and optimism about its contribution to a shared and prosperous future.