Majanja family estate dispute

Kenya

Online claims swirl around Majanja family estate – Courts hold the facts

Unverified reports have detailed difficult family dynamics, childhood traumas, and disputes surrounding the Majanja family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – A family dispute pitting the family of the late High Court Judge David Majanja over his assets has sparked swirling claims on social media as Kenyans await to see the court’s determination on the matter.

Justice David Majanja passed died on July 10, 2024.

His passing triggered a family dispute over his estate valued at Sh22 million with the amount contained bank accounts and shares which have now been frozen.

According to the will left behind by Justice Majanja, his younger brother identified as Martin, is the main beneficiary of the estate.

However, one of Majanja’s sisters has challenged the will in court, arguing that it’s execution would would unfairly disinherit other family members.

The Judiciary has remained silent on the matter, citing the sub judice rule, which prohibits discussion of matters currently before the courts.

Paul Ndemo, Deputy Chief Registrar and Judiciary spokesperson, said on January 15, 2026:

“The matter is before court for determination of the distribution of the estate… We therefore do not wish to comment further.”

– Majanja family estate dispute –

The father of the late judge, Gerishom Majanja, pleaded for the court to act quickly, saying the delay has caused his family unnecessary suffering:

“When David passed away, a will surfaced in which he distributed some things. In particular, he loved his younger brother… The Judiciary, which is supposed to take care of us, is instead causing pain to the very people it is mandated to protect by law.”

The family’s lawyer, Joe Murage, reminded Kenyans that the Law of Succession Act (Section 39) is clear on inheritance priorities when a person dies without a spouse or children.

“It is our view that if that money were released to him, he would take care of us. We are pleading to the judiciary to release the money so that it helps us; so that we can be taken care of.”

Whereas claim online cannot override the court process, unverified reports have detailed difficult family dynamics, childhood traumas, and disputes surrounding the Majanja family.

As the matter continues to attract public attention, the court’s ruling will determine the rightful distribution of Justice Majanja’s estate, ensuring that the law, rather than speculation or public opinion, governs the outcome.

