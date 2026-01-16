Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga during the party's Kibera meet the people tour on Jan 14, 2025.

Kenya

ODM to embark on ‘linda ground’ Western Kenya county tours

Fresh from its Kibera rally, ODM is now heading to Western Kenya as Oburu Oginga takes the party’s post-Raila consultations directly to the grassroots.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will on Saturday embark on tours in Western Kenya, intensifying it’s push to reconnect with supporters as the party reorganises following the death of its founder, Raila Odinga.

According to a party notice, the “Linda Ground” county tours will be held in Malaba, Busia County, before heading to Kakamega Town on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tours will be led by ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga.

The tours come at a time ODM is keen on steadying its base, listen to grassroots concerns, and chart a new political direction amid growing talk of a possible coalition with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party officials say the county engagements are part of a broader strategy to take ODM’s message directly to the people and strengthen its presence outside Nairobi.

The Western Kenya tour follows a public consultative forum held in Kibera, the party’s first major rally since Raila’s death.

The Kibera meeting, held at Kamukunji Grounds, brought together supporters and party leaders to openly discuss the future of ODM and the direction of national politics.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Outrage as IPOA probes Nandi Hills police assault caught on camera

A viral CCTV clip from Nandi Hills has forced IPOA into action, with a rapid investigation now underway over alleged police assault that has...

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja orders Internal Affairs Unit probe after Nandi Hills assault on pool players

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has ordered an IAU probe after police officers were filmed assaulting youths playing pool in Nandi Hills.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC hunts 2 more suspects in Sh348.9mn Homa Bay graft case

EACC has ordered two former Homa Bay County officials to surrender after four suspects were arrested over a Sh348.9 million County Assembly tender scandal.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests former Homa Bay officials over Sh348.9mn procurement scam

EACC has arrested former Homa Bay County officials and contractors over a Sh348.9 million procurement scandal linked to the County Assembly office block project.

3 hours ago

County News

Grade 10 student found dead in Mogotio after dispute over delayed admission

Police in Mogotio are investigating the death of a 17-year-old Grade 10 student who was found dead after a reported disagreement with her father...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces night closure of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout

KeNHA has announced night closures of key sections of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout to allow tarmac reinstatement and road improvement works.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Elections are in 2027, not 2026’: Amis urges ODM to slow down amid wrangles

“ODM could kill itself before 2027,” warns Caleb Amisi as internal fights escalate and Ruto’s UDA makes inroads into Raila Odinga’s strongholds.

9 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru joins co-facilitors in Togo for Talks On Eastern DRC Crisis 

Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, will lead the meeting. The African Union has appointed him as mediator for the Great Lakes...

17 hours ago