ODM to embark on ‘linda ground’ Western Kenya county tours

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will on Saturday embark on tours in Western Kenya, intensifying it’s push to reconnect with supporters as the party reorganises following the death of its founder, Raila Odinga.

According to a party notice, the “Linda Ground” county tours will be held in Malaba, Busia County, before heading to Kakamega Town on Sunday.

The tours will be led by ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga.

The tours come at a time ODM is keen on steadying its base, listen to grassroots concerns, and chart a new political direction amid growing talk of a possible coalition with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party officials say the county engagements are part of a broader strategy to take ODM’s message directly to the people and strengthen its presence outside Nairobi.

The Western Kenya tour follows a public consultative forum held in Kibera, the party’s first major rally since Raila’s death.

The Kibera meeting, held at Kamukunji Grounds, brought together supporters and party leaders to openly discuss the future of ODM and the direction of national politics.