Oburu Oginga Holds Talks With Sifuna as ODM Moves to Resolve Internal Leadership Dispute

The two met at Oburu’s office in Nairobi, hours after a petition seeking the removal of Sifuna, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was withdrawn to pave the way for talks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Orange Democratic Movement acting party leader Oburu Odinga has today morning held talks with the party secretary general Edwin Sifuna amid intensified talks for the latter’s removal from the party’s post.

The two met at Oburu’s office in Nairobi, hours after a petition seeking the removal of Sifuna, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was withdrawn to pave the way for talks.

“I met with my friend, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the Secretary General of the ODM Party, this morning. He remains a sober and principled voice, embodying the democratic ideals we believe in as a party,” Oburu said.

Oburu emphasized on the need for sobriety and freedom of expression within the political outfit saying political indifference doesn’t amount to divisions.

“As a leader, I believe we must encourage everyone to speak their mind. Differences of opinion do not mean division. Great parties, like ODM, grow through robust debate and unique challenges. That is where the progress and continuity of our party truly lie: in the hands of our young people,” he noted.

A move seeking to de-whip Sifuna was withdrawn, with the complainant opting to pursue internal dispute resolution mechanisms within the party.

In a letter issued by Aguko, Osman & Company Advocates on behalf of Senator Oketch, the law firm stated that their client had decided to abandon the motion dated January 5, 2026, following consultations with ODM leadership.

The decision was made after discussions with party leader Senator Oburu Oginga and in line with the principles advocated by the late Raila Odinga, the party’s founding leader, who emphasized dialogue as a key tool for resolving internal conflicts.

“Being cognizant of the breaches as outlined in our aforementioned letter and the offensive remarks made by Hon. Senator Edwin W. Sifuna both against the Party and its members, our client… has been persuaded to withdraw the Motion Letter dated 5th January, 2026,” the firm said.

Instead of pursuing disciplinary action, the complainant has opted to invoke Article 16(1)(g) of the ODM constitution, which grants the party leader powers to facilitate the amicable resolution of disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Under the article, the party leader may intervene to resolve internal disagreements without resorting to punitive measures that could further deepen divisions within the party.

“The Party Leader is therefore implored upon to exercise the said powers in order to protect both the Party and its members who have been victims of the wanton attacks which formed the subject of the complaint,” the letter reads.

The initial motion had accused Sifuna of breaching party discipline and making remarks deemed offensive to the party and its members, triggering calls for sanctions, including possible de-whipping or expulsion.

Dismissing what he termed intimidation attempts, Sifuna maintained that his critics lacked the mandate to discipline or expel him from the party.

“You do not scare me. I want to assure Gachagua that no one has the power to kick me out of the ODM party. You can relax,” Sifuna said while attending the burial ceremony of the late Alice Wangari Gakuya, mother of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, at Makomboki Primary School in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

Addressing the controversy, Sifuna launched a blistering attack on his detractors, reviving debate over the management of campaign funds during the 2022 General Election and ODM’s post-election direction.

“The funds that we in ODM used for our campaigns largely came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He supported us in every possible way,” Sifuna said, accusing National Assembly Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of mismanaging resources that could have bolstered Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

