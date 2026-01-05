Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

New School Term Kicks Off Across the Country After Festive Break

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Schools across the country are expected to resume learning today as the new academic term begins, marking the end of the festive holiday break.

Learners are returning to classrooms after weeks of celebrations, with school administrators and teachers preparing to receive students and kick off academic programmes for the term.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

Education officials have urged schools to maintain discipline and provide a supportive learning environment as students transition back to regular routines after the holidays.

They have also reminded parents of the importance of punctuality and attendance from the first day to ensure smooth coverage of the syllabus.

The reopening signals a return to normal school activities nationwide, with schools expected to roll out lessons, co-curricular programmes, and assessments as scheduled for the term.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Amin Pledges Tough Crackdown on Drug and Substance Abuse

Amin said drug and alcohol abuse pose a serious threat to national security, social stability, and economic development, particularly among young people.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya exits COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years

Kenya has formally exited the COMESA Sugar Safeguard regime after 24 years, with the Sugar Board saying the industry is now competitive, reformed and...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Babu Owino seeks urgent police response after gun fight with Alai

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino wants security agencies to investigate Kilimani MCA Robert Alai over a confrontation involving a firearm at a Nairobi restaurant.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen vows liberation fight against drug lords

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen warns drug dealers and illicit alcohol distributors that their days are numbered as the government intensifies a nationwide crackdown and...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna defies ODM expulsion threats amid onslaught by pro-govt faction

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna dismisses calls for his removal, blames Junet Mohamed for mismanaged 2022 campaign funds, and rejects any ODM backing for President...

1 day ago

County News

Govt promises evidence-based verdict on safety of buildings near South C collapse

The Kenyan government says structural assessments of buildings near the collapsed South C structure are ongoing, urging the public to exercise caution as rescue...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Iconic Amboseli super tusker Craig, with tusks weighing over 90kgs, dies aged 54

Craig, one of Africa’s most famous super tuskers, has died at 54 in Amboseli National Park. Kenya Wildlife Service hailed him as a gentle...

2 days ago

County News

2 trapped inside collapsed South C building may still be alive: Govt

Rescue teams continue intensive operations at the collapsed 14-storey South C building in Nairobi, with officials saying two people may still be alive. Multi-agency...

2 days ago