Nairobi Police Arrest Four, Seize Large Quantities of Suspected Cannabis in South B and Kahawa West

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Nairobi police officers have seized significant quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in two separate operations in the city, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

On Tuesday, officers from South B Police Station in Makadara Sub-County, acting on credible public intelligence, conducted a raid along the Ngong River in Kayaba slums.

Led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the team recovered six kilograms of a green substance suspected to be cannabis, along with twenty-nine rolls also believed to contain the narcotic.

Later in the evening, officers from Kahawa West Police Station in Kasarani Sub-County, on routine patrol in the Kenyatta Market area, arrested one suspect found in possession of 150 rolls of suspected cannabis sativa and three cookies believed to contain cannabis.

Following the operations, a total of four suspects were detained and are currently in police custody pending arraignment.

The National Police Service emphasized that these operations demonstrate their ongoing commitment to combat drug trafficking and safeguard communities from the harmful effects of narcotics.

Authorities also highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in enhancing security and supporting law enforcement efforts.