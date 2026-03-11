Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh59.38mn for Emurua Dikirr By-Election Following Johanna Ngeno’s Death

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has requested Sh59.38 million to conduct the by-election in Emurua Dikirr, even as the cost of recent mid-term elections continues to rise.

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The helicopter crash killed five others, had completed a series of movements across Narok, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties before disappearing minutes after its final takeoff.

In the documents submitted to the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), the commission said it has already prepared a budget estimate of Sh59.38 Million for the exercise to ensure operational readiness once the official legal writ declaring the seat vacant is issued.

The commission noted that although it is still awaiting formal notification to trigger the electoral process, it is taking early steps to mobilise resources and logistical arrangements for the by-election.

The path to a by-election is a strictly timed legal process that begins only after an electoral seat is formally declared vacant.

Under Article 103 of the Constitution, a vacancy can be triggered by a member’s death, resignation, or disqualification by a court of law.

Once this occurs, the Speaker of the relevant House has 21 days to issue a formal “writ” (a legal notification) to the IEBC.

This document serves as the official green light for the Commission to gazette the vacancy and set an election date. By law, the poll must then be conducted within 90 days.

The request comes amid rising expenditure on by-elections, with the IEBC revealing that it has already spent or sought approval for Sh392.06 million to fund a series of recent mid-term polls across the country.

According to the commission, elections held on November 27 covered eight elective positions, while another round of polls conducted on February 26 filled four elective seats. The budget also includes funding for two upcoming County Assembly Ward by-elections.

IEBC told MPs that the Sh59.38 million required for the Emurua Dikirr contest was not included in the Supplementary I budget estimates, forcing the commission to seek additional funds from Parliament.

If approved, the total cost of by-elections during the period will surpass Sh451 million, in the growing financial burden of conducting mid-term elections to fill vacant legislative seats outside the general election cycle.

The commission warned that failure to secure the additional allocation could strain its already stretched operational budget as it prepares to conduct further electoral processes.

Last year,the Commission cleared 181 candidates to contest in 24 different electoral areas, with the main polling day held on November 27, 2025.

This large-scale electoral exercise was followed by another set of by-elections held more recently on February 26, 2026.

These February polls were conducted to fill vacancies for the Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency, as well as County Assembly Ward (MCA) seats in Muminji, Evurore, and West Kabras.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh887.9mn Supplementary Budget for By-Elections and Operations

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi accuses Ruto of trying to take over Nairobi Hospital

Muturi warns that Nairobi Hospital directors face threats and coercion in a bid by the government to control the private institution.

33 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Koskei warns principals to stop illegal school fees immediately

Govt has put school principals on notice after reports that some institutions are still charging illegal fees disguised as uniforms and activity costs.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Safari Rally traffic alert: KeNHA reveals routes to beat Naivasha jam

Thousands of rally fans are heading to Naivasha, and KeNHA is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic during the Safari Rally weekend.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chinese martial arts take root among Kenyan youths

Kenyn Boro, a 16-year-old girl, has earned the nickname “the Master” for her command of wushu, or Chinese martial arts, at her secondary school...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Act stuck in court as Senators petition CJ Koome for action

Sugar reforms face delays after multiple court petitions stalled the implementation of the Sugar Act, forcing Senators to seek urgent intervention from the Chief...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

Sakaja said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LBDA declares Kisumu Fairways Hotel ‘chronic defaulter’ amid rent dispute with Irungu Nyakera

The Lake Basin Development Authority has labeled Kisumu’s Fairways Hotel a “chronic defaulter” over Sh 25.9mn in rent arrears, declaring its occupation unlawful.

4 hours ago