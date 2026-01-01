Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP leader roots for Mt Kenya unity, signals alliance with Maina Njenga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli used the burial of Stephen Kamunya — the father of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga — as a platform to call for unity across the Mt. Kenya region and signal new political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at Nga’arua Farm in Laikipia County, Muli urged leaders to rise above internal divisions, warning that fragmentation would weaken the region’s political influence.

He announced that the National Liberal Party intends to form a coalition with Njenga as part of preparations for the next polls.

“This occasion reminds us of the need for peace and togetherness. Mt. Kenya cannot afford fragmentation,” Muli said, drawing applause from mourners. “Our strength lies in unity, and together with Maina Njenga, we will ensure the region speaks with one voice.”

Regional alliances

Muli further claimed that the NLP commands a membership of about 500,000, in addition to clan support estimated at nearly 400,000 people, arguing that this support base entitles him to a seat at any negotiation table aimed at safeguarding the interests of his community.

The burial, which attracted thousands of mourners, quickly evolved into a political rally, laying bare simmering tensions over Mt. Kenya’s leadership and succession battles ahead of 2027.

Addressing the gathering, Njenga cautioned political leaders against public insults and supremacy contests, warning that such conduct could destabilise the country.

“The war of words and insults among leaders can plunge this nation into chaos. We must tame our tongues,” Njenga said.

Prominent lawyer Ndegwa Njiru used the occasion to criticise Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s push for a referendum, claiming it was a calculated move intended to disrupt the 2027 elections out of fear of a united opposition.

Njenga’s influence appeared to gain momentum at the event, with several leaders publicly endorsing his leadership credentials in the Mt. Kenya region.

James Wanjohi called on regional leaders to rally behind Njenga, insisting that he had already been widely accepted as Mt. Kenya’s political leader.

His sentiments were echoed by MP Elijah Kururia, who declared Njenga the region’s political spokesperson, citing his expanding support base beyond Laikipia County.

Kururia also condemned attempts to link Njenga’s supporters to the outlawed Mungiki sect, warning against what he termed divisive labeling. He said the government remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, including Njenga’s supporters.

