Mudavadi is scheduled to meet with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot for high-level deliberations aimed at shaping a landmark summit/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi visits Paris ahead of historic Africa-France Summit in Nairobi

Musalia Mudavadi travels to Paris for official talks ahead of the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic, trade, and technological ties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has departed for Paris, France, for an official visit ahead of the Africa-France Summit scheduled to be hosted in Nairobi this May.

The upcoming summit will mark a historic milestone, as Kenya becomes the first non-Francophone African country to host the event since its inception in 1973.

Traditionally held in France or Francophone African nations, the summit underscores Kenya’s growing diplomatic influence and leadership on the continent.

“Kenya’s status as a diplomatic and environmental leader in Africa is a culmination of efforts by the country, led by President William Ruto, to position our nation as the continent’s hub,” Mudavadi said.

During his visit, Mudavadi is scheduled to meet with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot for high-level deliberations aimed at shaping a landmark summit.

Kenya to Host 2026 Africa-France Summit, a Historic First Outside France and Francophone Africa

In addition to bilateral discussions, the PCS will engage with French businesses, including Airbus, Thales, In Groupe, Winwin Afrique, and CFAO, signaling Kenya’s intent to strengthen trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

Mudavadi will also sign a key agreement with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and hold customary engagements with Kenyan embassy staff in Paris, as well as officials at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The visit highlights Kenya’s increasing continental leadership and its commitment to deepening partnerships in diplomacy, trade, and technology ahead of a historic summit hosted on home soil.

