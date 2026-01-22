Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Germany Strengthen Counter-IED and Peace Support Training

During the visit, the German delegation received a detailed briefing on HPSS’s role within the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), with particular emphasis on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capabilities. The delegation also toured the C-IED Training Complex.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Kenya has lauded Germany’s continued support to its peace and security agenda, noting that the partnership has played a critical role in enhancing Kenya’s training and operational capabilities.


Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya made the remarks following a high-level visit by to the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Nairobi.

Tuya singled out Germany’s contribution to the Counter–Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) Training Complex, commissioned in April 2025, as a key milestone in bilateral defence cooperation.


The facility has already trained a significant number of personnel and is strengthening Kenya’s ability, as well as that of the wider region, to address emerging security threats in peace support missions.


Officials from both sides said the engagement reflects the depth of Kenya–Germany relations and their shared commitment to promoting stability, peace, and security in the region and beyond.


“The visit, hosted by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya at the Embakasi Garrison, underscored the two countries’ longstanding diplomatic partnership and shared interest in regional and international peace support operations,” read a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

