‘Fix Ford Kenya’s dwindling fortunes’ Before Lecturing ODM: Wanga tells Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga has dismissed Speaker Moses Wetangula’s remarks, urging urged the orange party to urgently end internal wrangles, warning that divisions within the party threaten the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Wanga told, Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya leader to focus on addressing challenges within his own party.

She advised him to be more concerned about the ‘dwindling fortunes of Ford Kenya’ instead of commenting on the internal affairs of ODM.

“Focus on the dwindling fortunes of Ford Kenya,” Wanga said via a message on X

Speaking yesterday during the official opening of Nambale Urban Primary and Junior Secondary School in Busia County, Wetangula said ODM could only truly honour Raila’s legacy by remaining united and rallying behind the broad-based government he helped to craft in the interest of national stability and cohesion.

The Speaker who backed in Raila’s presidential bid in 2013-2017 elections noted that ODM Founder made immense sacrifices to build the 20-year old party into a national political force.

“I called on the ODM leadership to urgently end the internal wrangles that threaten to tear apart the party that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sacrificed so much to build as a vehicle for national transformation.”

“ODM can only truly honour Raila’s legacy by remaining united and rallying behind the broad-based government he helped to craft in the interest of national stability and cohesion,” Wetangula noted.