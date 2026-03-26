Oparanya Calls for Audit Before Coffee Debt Waiver

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Co-operatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has urged coffee farmers to first audit and verify the origin of their debts before applying for government waivers, warning against submission of questionable claims.

Speaking during a coffee farmers’ sensitization forum at General Kassam Grounds in Kirinyaga, Oparanya said the government is committed to supporting the coffee sector but must ensure that only legitimate debts are settled.

He noted that his ministry has already received verified debt waiver requests amounting to KSh 6.8 billion from coffee cooperative societies across the country. Out of this, the government has allocated KSh 2 billion to begin clearing part of the verified claims.

The CS emphasized that the ongoing verification process is critical to safeguard public funds and ensure transparency in the coffee debt relief programme.

Oparanya also highlighted the importance of the broader coffee sector reforms, noting that coffee remains one of Kenya’s key foreign exchange earners. He said the government is working to increase national coffee production to at least 150,000 metric tonnes by 2028.

Meanwhile, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has appealed to the national government to fast-track the waiver of Sh1.06 billion in debts owed by 14 coffee cooperatives in the county, saying the burden continues to slow the revival of the sector.

The affected cooperatives include Karithathi, Rung’eto, Thirikwa, Ngiriambu, Rwama, Kanjuu, Mirichi, Inoi, Kibirigwi, Mwirua, Mutira, New Ngariama, Baragwi, and Kirinyaga Cooperative Union.

Waiguru said Kirinyaga’s coffee sector is steadily recovering, with production rising from 28,000 metric tonnes in 2017 to 48,000 metric tonnes. She added that annual farmer earnings have grown to about Sh7.4 billion, supported by reforms and investments in production, processing, storage, marketing, and value addition.

She further noted that Kirinyaga continues to stand out as one of the world’s leading producers of premium Arabica coffee, known for its high quality and strong market value.

The Coffee Revitalization National Steering Committee chair Peter Njeru Ndwiga said Kirinyaga remains Kenya’s top coffee-producing county with well-managed cooperatives. He assured farmers that efforts are underway to strengthen the Kenya coffee brand and improve its competitiveness in the global market, particularly against major producers such as Ethiopia.

Baragwi Cooperative Society chair Muchiri Murage thanked the government for providing farm inputs to farmers, noting that improved returns have been driven by better management. He, however, appealed for urgent settlement of cooperative debts, saying the burden is still affecting production growth.