County News

3 arrested in crackdown on highway robbery gang along Mombasa Road

Detectives from Rabai Sub-County have arrested three suspects linked to a notorious highway robbery gang targeting truck drivers along the Mombasa–Nairobi highway.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — Detectives from Rabai Sub-County have arrested three suspects believed to be part of a notorious highway robbery gang that has been terrorising truck drivers along the busy Mombasa–Nairobi highway.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed a timely tip-off from members of the public, prompting officers to mount a targeted operation in the Mabirikani area.

The operation led to the arrest of Juma Ali, Hamisi Juma and Benedict Chirodo.

According to the DCI, the trio is suspected to be part of a larger criminal network behind a string of robberies targeting truck drivers near the Bonje area of Mazeras Township.

“Upon their arrest, investigators recovered several items, including currency from different countries, two pairs of military boots, fourteen rolls of bhang, thirty-two pieces of mug glass, mobile phone chargers, two bales of carrier bags and an HCL computer keyboard,” the DCI said.

Detectives said the recovered items are believed to be linked to multiple cases reported at Mazeras Police Station, pointing to the gang’s wide-ranging criminal activities along the highway corridor.

The suspects are being held in custody as police complete investigations ahead of their arraignment in court. All recovered items have been secured as exhibits.

