Police arrest 3 ‘Panga Boys’ gang suspects in Coast region security crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The ongoing security operations targeting criminal gangs in the Coast Region have resulted in the arrest of three more suspects linked to the notorious ‘Panga Boys’ gang, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that a team of officers from Kwale County, acting on intelligence, raided a residence in the Denyenye area of Ng’ombeni, taking Bakari Idi Raisi, 19, and Daudi Munye Mandu, 18, into custody.

Both are alleged members of the gang responsible for terrorizing residents along the Dongo Kundu Bypass and Likoni-Ukunda Road.

In a separate operation in Kilifi County, Joshua Ngala Hinzano, also known as “Goliath,” was apprehended at Tangini Village, Madamani, Ganze. Hinzano had been evading authorities due to his alleged involvement in a triple murder in Malindi.

“All three suspects are undergoing processing as the security operation continues across the Coast Region,” the DCI said. Authorities emphasized that operations will persist to ensure safer communities.

The latest arrests follow a previous coordinated operation that led to the apprehension of 17 suspects across the Coast, conducted jointly by the National Police Service (NPS) and other security agencies.

Inter-county crackdown

The crackdown comes amid a surge in criminal activity, including armed robbery, burglary, drug trafficking, and violent land encroachment, particularly in Kilifi County.

During the February 24 operation, authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition, over 35 kilograms of suspected narcotics including bhang, heroin, and cocaine, more than 40 mobile phones and SIM cards allegedly used to coordinate criminal activity, as well as crude weapons such as clubs and machetes and government property, including police uniforms.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in safeguarding lives and property, protecting communities, and upholding the rule of law across the Coast Region,” the NPS said.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as intelligence-led operations continue to dismantle criminal networks and restore security in the region.