Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In a separate operation in Kilifi County, Joshua Ngala Hinzano, also known as “Goliath,” was apprehended at Tangini Village, Madamani, Ganze/DCI

County News

Police arrest 3 ‘Panga Boys’ gang suspects in Coast region security crackdown

Police arrest three more suspects linked to the notorious ‘Panga Boys’ gang in Coast Region. Operations recover firearms, narcotics, and weapons amid rising criminal activity in Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The ongoing security operations targeting criminal gangs in the Coast Region have resulted in the arrest of three more suspects linked to the notorious ‘Panga Boys’ gang, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that a team of officers from Kwale County, acting on intelligence, raided a residence in the Denyenye area of Ng’ombeni, taking Bakari Idi Raisi, 19, and Daudi Munye Mandu, 18, into custody.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both are alleged members of the gang responsible for terrorizing residents along the Dongo Kundu Bypass and Likoni-Ukunda Road.

In a separate operation in Kilifi County, Joshua Ngala Hinzano, also known as “Goliath,” was apprehended at Tangini Village, Madamani, Ganze. Hinzano had been evading authorities due to his alleged involvement in a triple murder in Malindi.

“All three suspects are undergoing processing as the security operation continues across the Coast Region,” the DCI said. Authorities emphasized that operations will persist to ensure safer communities.

The latest arrests follow a previous coordinated operation that led to the apprehension of 17 suspects across the Coast, conducted jointly by the National Police Service (NPS) and other security agencies.

Inter-county crackdown

The crackdown comes amid a surge in criminal activity, including armed robbery, burglary, drug trafficking, and violent land encroachment, particularly in Kilifi County.

During the February 24 operation, authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition, over 35 kilograms of suspected narcotics including bhang, heroin, and cocaine, more than 40 mobile phones and SIM cards allegedly used to coordinate criminal activity, as well as crude weapons such as clubs and machetes and government property, including police uniforms.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in safeguarding lives and property, protecting communities, and upholding the rule of law across the Coast Region,” the NPS said.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as intelligence-led operations continue to dismantle criminal networks and restore security in the region.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Pharmaceutical Society condemns breach of patient privacy after viral clip of Gachagua buying drugs

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya condemns viral video showing Rigathi Gachagua at a pharmacy, citing serious breach of patient privacy and healthcare confidentiality.

41 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Off-duty Muthaiga police officer found dead in Kawangware

Police Constable Victor Mwaka Mwashi of Muthaiga Police Station was found dead at his Kawangware residence. DCI investigating; postmortem pending.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests 4 Gatundu North NG-CDF officials over Sh300,000 bribery claim

EACC has arrested four Gatundu North NG-CDF committee members accused of demanding Sh300,000 bribe from a contractor to approve Sh9.1 million payment.

3 hours ago

crime

Detectives arrest 33-year-old suspect linked to overseas job scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested an alleged wanted human trafficker believed to be part of...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 12 joint hate speech investigations with NCIC in a year

Police are investigating 12 hate speech and incitement cases as the country prepares for the 2027 elections, raising concerns over political tensions and online...

1 day ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya partners with WWF to accelerate ecosystem restoration projects

Kenya’s Environment Ministry partners with WWF-US and NETFUND on $3.9M ecological restoration project under Global Biodiversity Framework targets.

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya backs UN Resolution for lasting peace in Ukraine as US, China abstain

Kenya joins 106 countries in backing UN resolution calling for ceasefire, respect for sovereignty, and lasting peace in Ukraine four years after invasion.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 transformer vandals sentenced to 11 years in prison

Kenya convicts Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi for vandalising KPLC transformers, sentencing them to 11 years. DCI vows to curb energy theft and sabotage.

1 day ago