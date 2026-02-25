2 robbery suspects arrested in Mombasa linked to viral armed attacks in Bondo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has linked two robbery suspects arrested in Mombasa to the notorious armed robbery incidents captured on CCTV in Bondo, Siaya County, earlier this month.

In a statement Tuesday, the DCI said Collins Ochieng, alias Voke, 22, and Timothy Omondi Mgowe, 23, were part of an armed gang that terrorised shops and civilians in Bondo Sub-County on February 4, 2026.

The brazen attacks, which were widely circulated on social media, showed gunmen firing multiple rounds and robbing businesses in broad daylight.

The duo was arrested Tuesday in Mombasa in connection with a violent robbery and abduction of a businessman in Kisauni Sub-County on February 17.

During that incident, the victim was reportedly accosted by masked men, robbed of large sums of money and valuables, and later abandoned in the Mombasa Cement area.

Following their arrest, detectives launched further investigations that led to a breakthrough linking the two suspects to the Bondo robberies.

Forensic ballistic experts are currently analysing an AK-47 rifle recovered during the Mombasa operation.

Matching weapon

Preliminary findings suggest it may be the same firearm used during the Bondo attacks, where multiple rounds were discharged, causing widespread panic.

The suspects were arrested in a coordinated intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint team from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate.

Officers raided a targeted apartment in the Bamburi Fisheries area, leading to the recovery of a loaded AK-47 rifle, a magazine, four rounds of ammunition, and ten assorted mobile phones believed to be linked to criminal activities.

“After painstaking investigation and grilling of the two robbery suspects arrested in Mombasa yesterday, detectives have linked the duo to the two infamous robbery incidents captured on CCTV in Bondo, Siaya County,” the DCI said.

The suspects are currently being processed pending arraignment in court as investigators continue to establish their possible involvement in other crimes across the Coast and Nyanza regions.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to dismantling criminal gangs and robbery syndicates through sustained intelligence-led operations and inter-agency cooperation, warning that there will be no safe haven for criminals in Kenya.

Authorities also urged members of the public to share information with security agencies to enhance community safety.