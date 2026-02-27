Connect with us

DCI said detectives from its Land Fraud Investigations Unit apprehended Francis Maina Ndegwa after he failed to appear for plea taking on February 19, at the Milimani Law Courts/DCI

DCI arrests suspect in Sh50mn Pangani land fraud case after skipping Court

DCI arrests suspect accused of forging land documents to grab Sh50 million Pangani property after skipping plea at Milimani Law Courts.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a land fraud suspect who allegedly attempted to illegally acquire a prime property in Pangani, Nairobi County, valued at approximately Sh50 million.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DCI said detectives from its Land Fraud Investigations Unit apprehended Francis Maina Ndegwa after he failed to appear for plea taking on February 19, at the Milimani Law Courts.

“The suspect was charged with fraudulent procurement of a certificate of lease contrary to Section 103(1)(c)(i) of the Lands Registration Act, following a meticulous investigation that uncovered his alleged scheme and halted his unlawful intentions,” the DCI said.

According to investigators, Ndegwa allegedly forged the signatures of a land registrar, a land administrator, and several advocates in a scheme aimed at unlawfully evicting the rightful owners of the Pangani property.

Authorities said the individuals whose signatures were allegedly forged disowned any dealings with the suspect.

Instead of presenting himself before the magistrate for plea taking, Ndegwa reportedly absconded, prompting the court to issue a warrant of arrest. Detectives immediately launched a manhunt after the warrant was signed at Milimani.

The suspect was subsequently tracked down and taken into custody. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

The DCI said the arrest reflects ongoing efforts to dismantle organised land fraud networks that have long plagued property transactions in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

“This apprehension reflects sustained operations by the DCI to dismantle illegal land fraud schemes and sends a clear message to individuals considering similar criminal undertakings,” the agency stated.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to protecting legitimate property owners and ensuring justice is served fairly and expeditiously.

