Kenya

CS Ruku Visits Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire Victims, Pledges Govt Support

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, on Monday evening visited residents affected by the Mukuru Kwa Reuben fire tragedy in Nairobi, offering reassurance and pledging government support following the incident that left several families displaced.

During the visit, CS Ruku expressed solidarity with the victims and encouraged them as they began the process of rebuilding their lives.

He assured affected families that the government, through the State Department for Special Programmes, would provide immediate assistance and continue to support them during recovery.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting the welfare and safety of all Kenyans, particularly during emergencies and disasters.

He noted that the State Department for Special Programmes remains focused on relief efforts, recovery measures, and long-term interventions aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

CS Ruku emphasized that the government would work closely with relevant agencies to ensure affected residents receive the necessary support as authorities also assess the cause of the fire and strengthen disaster preparedness in informal settlements.

