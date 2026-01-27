China seeks deeper partnership with Islamic world, backs fairer global order

BEIJING, China, Jan 27 — China on Monday expressed readiness to work with Islamic countries to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing nations and oppose a return to the “law of the jungle” in international relations.

The pledge was made during the meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the visiting Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Beijing. Prior to visiting the Chinese capital, he also visited the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

When meeting with Taha on Monday, Vice-President Han Zheng noted that in 2024, President Xi Jinping, for the first time, sent a special envoy to attend the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the OIC and extended a congratulatory message to the gathering, signaling a new stage in China-OIC relations.

Han expressed appreciation for the OIC and Taha’s commitment to advancing relations with China, and voiced the hope that Islamic countries would continue to firmly support China on Xinjiang-related issues and the Taiwan question.

Describing the OIC, the largest intergovernmental organization in the Islamic world, as an important symbol of unity and independence among Islamic countries, Wang told his guest that China is willing to work with the OIC to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen strategic coordination, firmly support each other, and expand practical cooperation.

Wang proposed building four types of partnership — a development partnership to enhance the alignment of development strategies; a security partnership to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East; a civilization partnership to jointly reject the notion of superiority of one civilization over others and a governance partnership to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Taha reaffirmed that the OIC firmly adheres to the one-China principle. He commended the significant development achievements in Xinjiang and opposed interference by external forces in China’s internal affairs.

Noting that certain countries are currently pursuing regressive policies that have plunged the world into difficulties, Taha said the OIC is ready to further consolidate and deepen its partnership with China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Palestinian question. Taha praised China for consistently upholding fairness and justice and for playing a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive, lasting and just resolution of the Palestinian question, expressing the hope that China will continue to play a greater role in this regard.

Li Zixin, an assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, noted the Middle East remains mired in instability, with military threats, external interference and unresolved flashpoints continuing to undermine the region’s development, security and governance environment.

“As a result, regional countries are increasingly calling for a stable, peaceful and predictable order. Against this backdrop, China’s four major global initiatives and its proposed partnerships with the Islamic world respond directly to the endogenous needs of OIC member countries,” he said.

