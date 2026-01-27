Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with visiting Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Beijing on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

China seeks deeper partnership with Islamic world, backs fairer global order

China says it is ready to work with Islamic countries to defend developing nations’ interests and oppose a return to “law of the jungle” politics.

Published

BEIJING, China, Jan 27 — China on Monday expressed readiness to work with Islamic countries to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing nations and oppose a return to the “law of the jungle” in international relations.

The pledge was made during the meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the visiting Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Beijing. Prior to visiting the Chinese capital, he also visited the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When meeting with Taha on Monday, Vice-President Han Zheng noted that in 2024, President Xi Jinping, for the first time, sent a special envoy to attend the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the OIC and extended a congratulatory message to the gathering, signaling a new stage in China-OIC relations.

Han expressed appreciation for the OIC and Taha’s commitment to advancing relations with China, and voiced the hope that Islamic countries would continue to firmly support China on Xinjiang-related issues and the Taiwan question.

Describing the OIC, the largest intergovernmental organization in the Islamic world, as an important symbol of unity and independence among Islamic countries, Wang told his guest that China is willing to work with the OIC to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen strategic coordination, firmly support each other, and expand practical cooperation.

Wang proposed building four types of partnership — a development partnership to enhance the alignment of development strategies; a security partnership to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East; a civilization partnership to jointly reject the notion of superiority of one civilization over others and a governance partnership to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Taha reaffirmed that the OIC firmly adheres to the one-China principle. He commended the significant development achievements in Xinjiang and opposed interference by external forces in China’s internal affairs.

Noting that certain countries are currently pursuing regressive policies that have plunged the world into difficulties, Taha said the OIC is ready to further consolidate and deepen its partnership with China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Palestinian question. Taha praised China for consistently upholding fairness and justice and for playing a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive, lasting and just resolution of the Palestinian question, expressing the hope that China will continue to play a greater role in this regard.

Li Zixin, an assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, noted the Middle East remains mired in instability, with military threats, external interference and unresolved flashpoints continuing to undermine the region’s development, security and governance environment.

“As a result, regional countries are increasingly calling for a stable, peaceful and predictable order. Against this backdrop, China’s four major global initiatives and its proposed partnerships with the Islamic world respond directly to the endogenous needs of OIC member countries,” he said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-Vietnam alignment, socialist cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges stronger China-Vietnam solidarity and cooperation in phone call with CPV chief To Lam after party congress.

20 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

Year of the Horse drives early consumer spending across China

China’s 2026 Spring Festival sees early consumer spending surge, with domestic travel, cultural tourism, and services boosting economic momentum and growth.

17 hours ago

Africa

AUC Chair Welcomes Kenya’s new Permanent Representative, Galma Boru

Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru, presents credentials to AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming support for AU reforms...

17 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Davos Forum: Rising protectionism and China’s stabilizing role in focus

WEF 2026 in Davos highlights geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism, and China’s potential stabilizing role in global trade and economic cooperation.

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Belgrade-Budapest Railway and AI among priorities in China-Serbia cooperation

Serbia and China aim to expand cooperation in AI, green energy, and digital economy under China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, says Ambassador Maja Stefanovic.

20 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Inside China’s 2026 Economic Plan: Growth, tech and big policy support

Global executives and economists say China’s economy will stay resilient in 2026, driven by policy support, tech investment and strong domestic demand.

22 hours ago

World

US revokes visas of 2 Haiti TPC Members citing gang ties

The US has imposed visa bans on two Haiti Transitional Presidential Council members and their families over alleged links to gangs and criminal groups.

22 hours ago

Focus on China

China places highest-ranking general under investigation

The announcement comes days after rumours appeared that Zhang and Liu could be facing an investigation as they were not present at a high-level...

3 days ago