Bid to expel ODM secretary-general Sifuna withdrawn in favour of dialogue

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 6 – A move seeking the de-whipping or expulsion of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has been withdrawn, with the complainant opting to pursue internal dispute resolution mechanisms within the party.

In a letter issued by Aguko, Osman & Company Advocates on behalf of Senator Eddy Oketch, the law firm stated that their client had decided to abandon the motion dated January 5, 2026, following consultations with ODM leadership.

The decision was made after discussions with party leader Senator Oburu Oginga and in line with the principles advocated by the late Raila Odinga, the party’s founding leader, who emphasized dialogue as a key tool for resolving internal conflicts.

“Being cognizant of the breaches as outlined in our aforementioned letter and the offensive remarks made by Hon. Senator Edwin W. Sifuna both against the Party and its members, our client… has been persuaded to withdraw the Motion Letter dated 5th January, 2026,” the firm said.

Instead of pursuing disciplinary action, the complainant has opted to invoke Article 16(1)(g) of the ODM constitution, which grants the party leader powers to facilitate the amicable resolution of disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Under the article, the party leader may intervene to resolve internal disagreements without resorting to punitive measures that could further deepen divisions within the party.

“The Party Leader is therefore implored upon to exercise the said powers in order to protect both the Party and its members who have been victims of the wanton attacks which formed the subject of the complaint,” the letter reads.

The initial motion had accused Sifuna of breaching party discipline and making remarks deemed offensive to the party and its members, triggering calls for sanctions, including possible de-whipping or expulsion.

Oketch had petitioned the ODM Party leadership seeking the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from his position as Secretary General.

In a letter addressed to the ODM Chairperson on Monday, January 5, Oketch accused Sifuna of gross misconduct, indiscipline, and actions deemed harmful to the party’s unity and public standing.

In a letter dated January 5, 2026, and written by his advocates, Aguko, Osman and Company, Oketch accuses Sifuna of repeatedly violating the ODM Constitution and the Political Parties Act. Oketch, who is a life member of the party, says Sifuna’s conduct has damaged the party’s image and undermined its leadership structures.

The motion cites several incidents, including public statements made on December 30, 2025, and January 3, 2026, in which Sifuna associated himself with rival political parties while presenting himself as ODM’s Secretary General and spokesperson.

“On various days including but not limited to 30th December, 2025 and 3rd January 2026, the above member who has been holding the position of the Party’s Secretary General has treated the Orange Democratic Movement Party to blatant and arrogant violation of the Party Constitution and the Political Parties Act,” the letter read.

Oketch argues that this behaviour amounts to promoting the ideology and interests of other political parties, which under Section 14A(1)(e) of the Political Parties Act is deemed as resignation from party membership.

“Further, the said member has on several occasions disowned publicly the Party’s agreement to work under the broad based government despite the existence of a written agreement duly endorsed by the Party which now reflects the Party’s position,” the letter further read.