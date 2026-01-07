Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

AI chatbot insults user, calling request ‘stupid’ and saying ‘get lost’

The incident involved Tencent’s AI assistant, Yuanbao, which is integrated into WeChat. A user identified only as “Jianghan” shared screenshots showing the chatbot responding aggressively while being asked to help fix a bug in an emoji or sticker feature that had stopped responding to double-clicks.

Published

A popular Chinese AI chatbot has drawn criticism after it insulted a user seeking help with a coding problem, according to screenshots shared on Chinese social media.

The incident involved Tencent’s AI assistant, Yuanbao, which is integrated into WeChat. A user identified only as “Jianghan” shared screenshots showing the chatbot responding aggressively while being asked to help fix a bug in an emoji or sticker feature that had stopped responding to double-clicks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the exchange, the chatbot reportedly dismissed the request as “stupid” and told the user to “get lost,” adding that if they wanted the feature to work, they should use a plugin themselves. The responses appeared abruptly during what had been a technical troubleshooting session.

Following public backlash, Yuanbao posted an apology under the user’s social media post, describing the exchange as a “negative experience.” The chatbot said the incident was caused by a rare system anomaly and not by the user’s actions or any human intervention.

Tencent said it had launched an internal review and optimisation process to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The original post by the user has since been deleted, although screenshots of the exchange continue to circulate online.

The incident comes at a time when Chinese authorities are tightening oversight of interactive AI systems. Regulators have signalled support for innovation in human-like AI services, while emphasising the need for safeguards to prevent misuse and loss of control.

China’s AI sector has continued to expand rapidly, with companies racing to improve chatbot capabilities and user interactions amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Ogamba Pushes AI, Innovation, Entrepreneurship at UoN Graduation

"Do not leave this institution as job seekers. Leave as innovators, creators and problem solvers,” the Education CS said,

December 14, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Young talent drives China’s AI chip innovation

As AI technology experiences explosive growth, efforts to train young professionals in AI chip research have intensified to ensure that hardware innovation keeps pace...

December 3, 2025

EDUCATION

Ruto unveils national AI strategy, urges technology adoption in universities

The President said Kenya has launched the National AI Strategy 2025-2030, placing the country at the regional forefront of AI research, innovation, and application. 

November 17, 2025

CHINA DAILY

AI boosts Singles Day sales, shopping experience

Experts said that as the world's biggest online shopping event, the Double Eleven promotional gala played a vital role in unleashing domestic demand and...

November 12, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi champions shared future in cyberspace

China now ranks second globally in the World Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index, behind only the United States, according to a report released in July...

November 6, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China’s Guangxi emerges as regional hub for AI growth

In recent years, Guangxi has stepped up efforts to position itself as a hub for China-ASEAN AI innovation and application. A cross-border industrial ecosystem...

November 3, 2025

Capital Health

JOOTRH installs AI-enabled mammography equipment to boost cancer diagnosis

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) installs AI-powered Amulet Sophinity digital mammography system to improve breast cancer screening and treatment monitoring in...

October 27, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China eyes global AI governance leadership ahead of 15th Five-Year Plan

China's unique ecosystem has supported this evolution through a number of vectors. China has developed a very strong talent pipeline with more than 77,000...

October 23, 2025