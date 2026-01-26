Belgrade-Budapest Railway and AI among priorities in China-Serbia cooperation

BEIJING, China, Jan 26 — China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) is expected to unleash new opportunities for strategic alignment and deeper cooperation between Serbia and China, particularly in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy and green energy, Serbian Ambassador to China Maja Stefanovic said.

Stefanovic, in an exclusive interview with China Daily, said the upcoming five-year plan provides an important framework for synchronizing the two countries’ development strategies and expanding practical cooperation.

“China is exceptionally strong in mid — and long-term planning, and even stronger in implementing those plans,” she said. “We attach great importance to China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and hope to achieve synergy between Serbia’s national development strategy and China’s long-term development goals.”

She said closer policy coordination could create new momentum in innovation, science and technology, industrial upgrading and emerging industries.

Stefanovic noted that bilateral ties have entered their strongest phase, marked by the establishment of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

“Serbia and China enjoy extraordinarily good relations,” she said, adding that since 2024, the two countries have elevated their partnership to the highest level. “Our relationship is built on mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support on core national interests.”

The ambassador, who recently presented national decorations to three Chinese citizens on behalf of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, highlighted the role of individuals in strengthening bilateral ties, saying that decades of dedicated work by diplomats, educators and scholars has laid a solid foundation for cooperation across political, economic and cultural fields, and for people-to-people exchanges.

Building on this foundation, Stefanovic said both sides are seeking new breakthroughs while consolidating cooperation in traditional areas such as infrastructure and energy.

Modern railway

Among the flagship projects, she cited the modernization of the Belgrade-Budapest railway, a major joint undertaking under the Belt and Road Initiative.

At the same time, she said emerging sectors are becoming new growth engines for bilateral cooperation.

“Artificial intelligence, the digital economy and green energy are priorities for both Serbia and China,” she said. “We believe there is strong potential to reach new heights and achieve new breakthroughs in these fields.”

The ambassador also underscored the importance of education and cultural exchanges in sustaining long-term cooperation, particularly through student mobility.

“China is a global leader in innovation, green energy and AI,” she said.”Serbian students are very interested in studying here, and we expect new generations to make their own contributions to cooperation in these areas.”

Broader cooperation

She added that expanded academic exchanges would help cultivate professionals with deep understanding of both countries, strengthening bilateral ties over the long term.

Stefanovic further highlighted Serbia’s hosting of the Specialized Expo 2027 as a new platform for cooperation.

She said Chinese companies are already participating in infrastructure projects related to the event, and expressed hope that more enterprises would become involved.

“Expo 2027 is a major opportunity not only for Serbia, but also for our international partners,” she said, noting that China was among the first countries to officially confirm its participation.

The ambassador said Serbia is open to exploring joint events and broader cooperation on the sidelines of the expo.

Despite global uncertainties, Stefanovic said China-Serbia relations remain resilient, anchored in shared support for multilateralism, international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The potential for further strengthening our cooperation is enormous,” she said. “We are ready to work diligently and we also welcome new ideas, initiatives and energy from experts and individuals who continue to drive our relationship forward.”

