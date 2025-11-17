Connect with us

EDUCATION

Ruto unveils national AI strategy, urges technology adoption in universities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — President William Ruto has called on universities to adopt digital technologies in teaching, training and research, saying Artificial Intelligence is redefining the future of education.

The President said Kenya has launched the National AI Strategy 2025-2030, placing the country at the regional forefront of AI research, innovation, and application. 

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Monday during the award of charter to Gretsa University, he said the strategy supports responsible governance, integrates AI into key sectors, and fosters a vibrant local AI ecosystem.

“I urge all universities to integrate AI into their teaching, research, and institutional operations. I commend the Ministry of Education for developing a national ODeL policy that will guide structured, high-quality online learning across our universities,” President Ruto pointed out. 

The President noted that research and innovation must remain the foundation of our universities. 

“Institutions must bridge the gap between theory and practice so that their graduates become job-creators, innovators, and central actors in Kenya’s industrialisation and economic growth,” he said. 

Saying education is more than the transmission of knowledge, the President explained that it is the engine that shapes thinkers, innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers well-prepared to secure Kenya’s future.

“In this mission, private universities occupy a critical place. They widen access, introduce flexible and industry-aligned programmes, and enrich the diversity and dynamism of our higher education ecosystem,” President Ruto said. 

On the university, the President said since it welcomed the first cohort of degree students in 2006, Gretsa has demonstrated steady and impressive growth in academic stature, breadth of programmes, and contribution to national development.

To date, the President said the institution has hosted 13 graduation ceremonies and produced more than 8,500 graduates in degree, diploma, and certificate programmes.

“These men and women are now distinguished contributors to Kenya and the world, underscoring Gretsa’s commitment to quality, relevance, and service,” he said. 

He noted that the award of the charter is a celebration of partnership: Government and private sector working together to ensure high standards, broaden opportunities, and train graduates who contribute meaningfully to national progress.

“Gretsa University stands as compelling evidence that collaboration delivers results,” he pointed out.

Additionally, the President said universities will admit the first cohort of the Competency Based Education and Training graduates in 2029.

Consequently, he said, the government is fully committed to ensuring that institutions, curricula, and faculty are ready.

The President added that universities must therefore embrace new pedagogies, practical learning models, staff retooling, and lifelong learning to make this transition successful.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Commission for University Education officials, Gretsa University Chancellor Kibathi Mbugua and Vice-Chancellor Peter Ndichu Karanja were also present.

