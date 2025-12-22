Connect with us

Woman Killed by Elephant in Kajiado County

The woman was walking home from a neighbour’s party, approximately 500 metres from her homestead.

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya, Dec 22 – A 35-year-old woman has died after being attacked by an elephant in Ilailupa village, Oloodokilani Location, Kajiado County.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 6:40pm as the woman was walking home from a neighbour’s party, approximately 500 metres from her homestead.

According to a police report, the deceased was identified as Eunice Kuria Mwaura. Residents said she raised an alarm after encountering the elephant, prompting her husband to rush to the scene.

However, he was unable to assist as she had already succumbed to severe injuries inflicted by the wild animal.

Officers from the National Police Service based at Elangata-Wuas Sub-county, together with county wildlife officers, visited and processed the scene.

Kajiado County wildlife officials led the response as investigations into the incident began.

The body was later transferred to the Kajiado Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said further updates will be provided as investigations continue. The case is being handled by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Magadi.

The incident highlights ongoing human-wildlife conflict in parts of Kajiado County, where communities living near wildlife corridors continue to face safety risks from roaming animals.

