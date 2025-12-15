Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Wetangula concerned over rising road carnage as festive travel begin

Wetangula called on drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to strictly observe traffic regulations, while encouraging passengers to report reckless driving in order to help prevent further loss of life.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for heightened responsibility among road users over the escalating number of fatal road accidents across the country.

In a statement on his social media account, Wetangula cited a deadly crash along the Kisumu–Chabera Road late Sunday night that claimed the lives of ten people. The incident occurred just hours after other accidents reported in various parts of the country had left nearly 20 people dead.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Speaker conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedies, noting that the continued loss of innocent lives on Kenyan roads remains a matter of national concern.

He called on drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to strictly observe traffic regulations, while encouraging passengers to report reckless driving in order to help prevent further loss of life.

Wetangula’s appeal comes as the National Council on the Administration of Justice is meeting to agree on measures aimed at improving road order during the festive season and beyond.

The meeting brings together the Judiciary, Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, National Police Service, National Transport and Safety Authority, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The agencies are expected to issue a joint communiqué to guide the public and motorists, especially during the high-traffic holiday period.

The National Transport and Safety Authority over the weekend advised motorists to plan their journeys between 6am and 6pm to enhance road safety and lower the risk of accidents.

NTSA says travelling during the day reduces exposure to night-time dangers such as poor visibility, driver fatigue and the higher likelihood of encountering impaired drivers.

Data from the authority shows a troubling rise in road fatalities in 2024, with Saturdays and evening hours emerging as the deadliest periods for road users.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KNEC warns schools against publishing ‘fake’ and ‘misleading’ KJSEA results analysis

“The KJSEA goes beyond traditional examinations. It focuses on identifying learners’ strengths, aptitudes, and interests, ensuring that every child is placed in an environment...

22 minutes ago

crime

Two suspects arrested over murder of 72-Year-old woman in Kirinyaga

According to preliminary investigations, the deceases was last seen alive on December 13, 2025, at Muthigiini Shopping Centre and reportedly left the establishment at...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Motorists set for new festive traffic rules

With holiday travel peaking, authorities are stepping in with fresh traffic measures as road deaths continue to rise nationwide.

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

Venue Dispute Sparks Tension Ahead of KUPPET Migori Elections

The faction cited concerns over insecurity, long distance, and inadequate sanitation facilities at the stadium, warning that they may boycott the elections if the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Autopsy due as questions emerge over Cyrus Jirongo death

Fresh questions are emerging over the final hours of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo as his family seeks clarity on how he died far...

3 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Public Service boss pushes Kenyans to make corruption illegal, shameful & unfashionable

"We must reach a point where no one even considers engaging in corruption, let alone proceeds to do so,” Koskei said. “This requires courage,...

14 hours ago

Headlines

EPRA retains fuel prices until January 2026

This marks the third consecutive month EPRA has held pump prices steady through subsidies, cushioning consumers from potential increases.

16 hours ago

crime

CUE, DCI halt fake graduation ceremony in Changamwe

Agents from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers from the Serious Crime Unit, working in collaboration with the Commission for University Education stormed the...

16 hours ago