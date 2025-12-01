Wanga Strips Deputy Magwanga of Cabinet Role as as Rift Deepens After Kasipul By-Election

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 1 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has removed her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, from his cabinet portfolio in a move that underscores the widening political rift between the two leaders.

Magwanga, who had been serving concurrently as the Deputy Governor and the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Agriculture, now remains in office without an assigned docket.

The fallout between the county’s top leaders intensified in the wake of the recent Kasipul constituency by-election.

During the contest, Wanga, who also serves as the national chairperson of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), openly campaigned for the party’s candidate, Boyd Were.

Were eventually secured victory.

Magwanga, on the other hand, defied the party’s position by throwing his support behind Philip Aroko, an independent candidate, who came second in the polls.

Their conflicting stances widened the already fragile relationship between the two, fueling public speculation and political pressure.

Calls from some ODM loyalists and county political actors for Wanga to dismiss her deputy had grown louder following the byelection, with suggestions of initiating an impeachment process.

Although Wanga stopped short of firing Magwanga outright, her decision to reorganize her cabinet effectively sidelines him from frontline county operations.

In a statement issued on Monday, the governor announced a cabinet reshuffle that saw the current Roads and Transport CEC, Dannish Onyango, appointed as the acting CEC for Agriculture.

Onyango will hold the agriculture docket previously overseen by Magwanga until a permanent appointment is made.

Wanga did not comment directly on Magwanga’s status beyond the reshuffle, leaving observers to interpret the move as a clear sign of diminishing trust and cooperation.

The governor also made further changes within her administration by dismissing Dr. Peter Ogolla, who served as the CEC for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development.

To fill the vacancy, she nominated Joseph Mitito from Homa Bay Town constituency.

Mitito’s name has been forwarded to the county assembly for vetting and possible approval.

Wanga’s latest actions follow a stern warning she issued to county employees shortly after the Kasipul by-election.

She cautioned staff against political interference and urged them to focus solely on service delivery, stating, “I will not work with people who are distracting me. Either you work with me or I let you go.”

The remarks were widely interpreted as being directed at county officials perceived to be aligning with Magwanga or undermining her agenda.

The strained relationship between Wanga and Magwanga is not new.

Their political partnership was forged in 2022 under the influence of ODM leader Raila Odinga, who pushed for a unified ticket in the Homa Bay gubernatorial race.

Despite winning the election together, their working relationship has remained uneasy, punctuated by competition for influence and divergent political loyalties.

With the 2027 general election looming, the latest developments signal escalating political tensions that are likely to shape Homa Bay’s political landscape in the coming years.

Wanga is expected to defend her seat, while Magwanga’s next political steps remain uncertain.