ELRC to Take the Lead in Advancing a Paperless Judiciary

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) to take a leading role in advancing a paperless Judiciary by expanding virtual hearings and fully leveraging digital platforms to improve access, efficiency, and transparency.

Speaking during the installation of Justice Monica Mbaru as the new Principal Judge of the ELRC at Milimani, Chief Justice Koome noted that while progress has been made—particularly in recent years through the adoption of virtual proceedings—more needs to be done to fully institutionalize these gains.

“Technology remains a key enabler of judicial transformation,” she said, stressing that the Judiciary must deepen its reliance on digital tools to streamline processes and enhance service delivery.

The Chief Justice linked the push for paperless courts to broader reforms under the Judiciary’s Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint. The initiative aims to ensure faster resolution of cases and reduce backlog, with a target that no case should remain in trial courts for more than three years.

Highlighting recent achievements, CJ Koome pointed out that the ELRC recorded an impressive case clearance rate of 132 percent in the last financial year, resolving more cases than were filed. She attributed this success partly to innovation and the growing use of technology.

However, she cautioned that sustaining and improving these gains will require continued commitment to digitization and process reforms.

The Chief Justice also encouraged the court to rethink how courts are managed, adopt localized innovations, and strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation and conciliation.

“At the same time, the Court should continue to strengthen its commitment to the multi-door approach to justice. Mediation and conciliation, as provided for under the Employment and Labour Relations Court Act, are vital tools for expeditious and amicable dispute resolution. These mechanisms not only ease the burden on the courts but also promote sustainable and mutually beneficial outcomes,” she said.

Justice Koome further urged the ELRC to lead in developing jurisprudence that is socially responsive and grounded in constitutional values. She noted that such jurisprudence must serve the interests of employers, employees, and the broader society, while also contributing to the global development of labour law.

On the installation of a Principal Judge, she said it underscores the principle of shared leadership at the heart of the STAJ Blueprint.