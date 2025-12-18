Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Two killed as fire razes dozens of homes in Nairobi’s Kibera slum

The incident was reported by the area chief, through the chief controller, prompting an emergency response by officers from the Nairobi Region, Kilimani Sub-County, and Kibra Police Station, including regional and sub-county orderly officers and duty officers from Capitol Hill and Kibra.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya,Dec 18 — Two people were killed and scores left homeless after a massive pre-dawn fire swept through part of Kibera, Nairobi’s largest informal settlement, destroying dozens of makeshift homes, police said.

According to a police incident report, the fire broke out at around 5 a.m. on December 16 in Kibera’s Laini Saba area, near Mashimoni Junction, along the road leading to the Laini Saba Chief’s office, north of Kibra Police Station.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The incident was reported by the area chief, through the chief controller, prompting an emergency response by officers from the Nairobi Region, Kilimani Sub-County, and Kibra Police Station, including regional and sub-county orderly officers and duty officers from Capitol Hill and Kibra.

Police said approximately 70 mabati (corrugated iron-sheet) structures were completely destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire had not been established by the time of the report, though residents had experienced a power blackout a few minutes before the fire broke out.

“At the scene of fire, two bodies which were burnt beyond recognition were retrieved,” the police report said.

Members of the public, working alongside Nairobi County fire engines, managed to extinguish the fire by about 4:30 a.m., police said.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and scenes-of-crime officers later documented and processed the scene.

The bodies were removed and taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home as investigations continued.

The case is being handled by the Officer Commanding DCI, Kibra, and remains pending under inquiry.

Fires are frequent in Nairobi’s informal settlements, where overcrowding, illegal electricity connections and the widespread use of flammable building materials increase the risk of rapid spread and loss of life.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Two killed after mining shaft collapse in Migori County

Police officers who visited the scene established that the shaft gave way suddenly, trapping the workers.

11 minutes ago

Capital Health

KMPDU rejects proposed time-based restrictions on insurance claim pre-authorisations by public hospitals’ doctors, says move impractical

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale indicating that the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Digital Health Agency (DHA) could be directed to reprogram insurance...

52 minutes ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Gachagua accuses Ruto of using religion to deceive voters

Gachagua who now leads Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) accused Ruto of using religion and populist theatrics to win over voters before abandoning...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kenyan environmentalist seeks to drop lawsuit against Ritz-Carlton Safari Lodge in Maasai Mara

However, Lazizi Mara Limited, the third respondent, opposed the request to withdraw the case without consequences, urging the court to sanction the petitioner for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses Ruto of buying church support through hefty offerings and donations

Once Ruto’s key political partner, Gachagua was impeached by Parliament in October 2024 after 281 lawmakers voted in favour of a motion citing 11...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Narok senator warns against prolonging,reviving Ritz-Carlton case after petitioner moves to withdraw

The Senator pointed out that Maasai Mara is Narok's heritage, adding that they are "fully capable of protecting it."

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

State pledges Sustainable Financing for Universities

The Principal Secretary noted that her ministry is working to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and strengthen accountability to ensure that every shilling allocated to...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nabs smuggled liquor in Mai Mahiu and Kijabe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Tuesday led a multi-agency operation that...

9 hours ago