Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

Training program for Kenyans teaching or studying Chinese concludes at Confucius Institute – China Daily

Launched on November 17, the program attracted 68 participants, including Confucius Institute students aspiring to become teachers and educators from schools across Kenya.

Published

A three-week training program for Kenyans teaching or studying Chinese concluded at the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday.

Launched on November 17, the program attracted 68 participants, including Confucius Institute students aspiring to become teachers and educators from schools across Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Held online, the program provided training sessions tailored to different proficiency levels. The curriculum covered basic Chinese language skills, Chinese for specific purposes, and Chinese culture.

The institute also organized hands-on cultural activities such as tea art, traditional painting, and paper-cutting, giving participants firsthand experience of Chinese culture.

According to Susan Wachira, lecturer and coordinator of the program, the institute began offering similar trainings in 2014.

“When Chinese language was introduced in schools, we realized there was a need,” Wachira said. “So we started reaching out to teachers across the country, and then we moved the program online.”

“With Mandarin now included in the Competency-Based Education, the demand for qualified and confident Mandarin teachers has never been greater,” said Samson Ondigi, executive dean of the School of Education and Lifelong Learning at Kenyatta University.

Zhou Xiaodong, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the university, said the institute plans to launch a postgraduate program to train teachers teaching Chinese in the next few years.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya sends fifth police team to Haiti as GSF ramps up operations

The latest deployment brings the total number of Kenyan officers serving in Haiti to over 700, solidifying Kenya’s position as the largest contributor to...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto govt borrowing worse than Uhuru, says Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has accused President Ruto’s administration of borrowing even faster than Uhuru’s, warning that Kenya’s rising debt is now an “existential...

8 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Global leaders call for bold action on climate and biodiversity at UNEA 7 in Nairobi

The Seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) opened in Nairobi, bringing together over 6,000 participants from 180+ countries. Kenya leads calls for science-driven, inclusive solutions...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH publishes full Kenya–US health deal after public pressure

MoH has published the full Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework, making the Sh208bn health deal public.

11 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo slams Rutopreneurship and ‘auction culture’

Kalonzo has slammed the government’s handling of Kenya’s national assets, warning that rushed privatization and mismanagement cannot continue.

13 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

UNEA-7 kicks off in Nairobi with calls for bold global environmental action

UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) opens in Nairobi with Kenya urging ambitious, science-driven, and inclusive global environmental action. Delegates from over 170 countries are attending...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula meets Muhoozi to resolve Lake Victoria fishermen disputes

The talks aim to strengthen bilateral ties and safeguard the lake’s ecosystem ahead of regional leadership transitions.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tourism-focused Jamhuri Day set for Nyayo Stadium as KDF completes dress rehearsal

The 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Nyayo Stadium with a focus on Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE.

15 hours ago