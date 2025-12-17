Connect with us

Supreme Court Judge Mohamed Ibrahim Dies After Long Illness

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim is dead, the Judiciary has confirmed.

A senior judiciary official told Capital FM on Tuesday evening that Justice Ibrahim passed away after a long illness.

“It is true the judge has passed on. He has been unwell for some time,” the official said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was expected to issue an official statement on the passing of the judge later in the evening.

Justice Ibrahim served in the Judiciary for 23 years, during which he held several key positions across different courts. He was widely regarded for his role in institutional reform, jurisprudential leadership and his contribution to advancing access to justice in Kenya.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim served as a judge of the Court of Appeal and the High Court, where he handled complex constitutional, commercial and human rights matters.

Details on funeral arrangements were yet to be announced by the family and the Judiciary.

