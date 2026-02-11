Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nelson Havi

Kenya

Havi withdraws Supreme Court bid after elders consultations

The vacancy arose after the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on December 17, 2025 leaving the apex court with six judges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Senior Counsel Nelson Havi has announced that he will no longer apply for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president revealed that “after consulting with Somali and Luhya elders”, he has decided to back Justice Mohammed Warsame, for the position.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I will instead support the bid of my uncle, Mr Justice Mohammed Warsame. It is so ordered,” Havi said on X.

Havi had earlier signaled his interest in the Supreme Court vacancy, saying his application was intended to spark a public conversation on the workings of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The vacancy arose after the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on December 17, 2025 leaving the apex court with six judges.

While the Supreme Court remains quorate to hear most cases, the even-numbered bench could create challenges in presidential election disputes, where a split decision may result in a deadlock.

Under Article 163 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court is made up of the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, and five other judges, forming the full bench necessary for its operations.

Since its creation under the 2010 Constitution, the Supreme Court has played a central role in Kenya’s legal and political landscape, handling high-profile presidential election petitions, appeals, advisory opinions, and judicial review cases.

Havi, 49, had said his interest in the seat was partly to put the JSC under public scrutiny, saying the process would allow citizens to question the commission’s role in judicial appointments.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sifuna, Kajwang Among 4 Senators Accused by CoG of Harassing Governors During CPAC Hearings

The document, signed by CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi and several governors, marks one of the most direct confrontations between county leaders and the Senate...

10 minutes ago

Kenya

ODM Begins Exit from Azimio Coalition Amid Party Leadership Shake-Up

ODM accused its coalition partners of breaching the agreement that established the Azimio alliance, prompting the party to take steps to safeguard its independence.

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Duale, Gachagua feud escalates over Northern Kenya development

Northern Kenya is at the center of a political showdown as Aden Duale and Rigathi Gachagua trade accusations.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna Ousted as ODM Secretary General Following NEC resolutions

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from office with immediate effect following a resolution...

2 hours ago

Kenya

You Lack Moral Authority to Lecture on Drought Mitigation: Kindiki to Gachagua

Kindiki referenced past allegations during Gachagua’s  tenure as a District Officer indicating that he cannot lecture the government on drought response.

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Dismisses Gachagua’s Al-Shabaab meeting Claims as ‘Baseless’

“I don’t know what the United Opposition intends to achieve. When I visited this region, they alleged that I had come to meet Al-Shabaab....

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Ranks 118th Globally in 2025 Corruption Index with Score of 30

Although Kenya now ranks 118th out of 182 countries surveyed a shift from previous lower placements the unchanged score underscores a troubling pattern of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki lists Ruto’s Northern Kenya wins, tells critics to ‘come and see’

Kindiki dared critics to leave Nairobi and see for themselves how President Ruto has reshaped Northern Kenya.

3 hours ago