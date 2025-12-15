South C Ward Representative Abass Khalif declares bid for Lang’ata parliamentary seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — South C Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Abass Khalif has formally announced his intention to vie for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Khalif made the declaration on Sunday during a public gathering at the Technical University of Kenya parking grounds, attended by more than 4,000 registered voters, the majority drawn from the Kalenjin community.

The event marked his first official public step toward challenging the incumbent Lang’ata MP, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Affirming his loyalty to ODM, Khalif said he also supports the Broad-Based Government, stressing the need for unity and stability to drive development at both city and national levels.

“We fully support the Broad-Based Government and the President as it is now. We are here to make sure things work for the city and the country at large,” he said.

“I wish to formally inform you that I will be seeking to be the next Member of Parliament for Lang’ata come 2027.”

The MCA cautioned against divisive politics, calling instead for cohesion and inclusive leadership.

“We should shun divisive politics and embrace unity, which will usher in development for all. We do not want discrimination that comes with bad politics,” he told the gathering.

Khalif also placed strong emphasis on voter registration, urging residents to enlist and mobilize others ahead of the next election cycle.

“We will use our votes to elect the leaders we want. Register and encourage more people to register,” he said.

During the event, Khalif distributed food to attendees as a Christmas goodwill gesture. A businessman and long-time ODM supporter, he said his bid is anchored on party loyalty, stronger grassroots leadership, and transparent development initiatives.

The Lang’ata parliamentary seat is considered politically strategic, particularly for ODM, which traditionally enjoys significant support in the constituency.