ODM Migori County delegates elections set for March 22.

ODM announces date for Migori delegates elections

ODM has opened the race for county leadership in Migori County after announcing delegates elections set for March 22.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – The Orange Democratic Movement has announced fresh grassroots elections in Migori County as the party moves to reorganize its county leadership ahead of upcoming political activities.

In a notice issued Friday, the party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee said County Delegates elections in Migori will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The elections will allow eligible branch delegates to compete for various leadership positions at the county level.

NECC Chairperson Emily Awitta said interested delegates can submit their applications through the party’s county offices.

“The National Elections Coordinating Committee will conduct the County Delegates elections for Migori County on Sunday, 22nd March 2026 between 9:00am and 12:00pm,” Awitta said in the notice issued from Nairobi.

She added that the exercise is part of the party’s ongoing internal democratic processes aimed at strengthening its structures at the grassroots.

According to the party, delegates interested in vying for positions must pay application fees which vary depending on the position.

Aspirants seeking non-executive positions in the county offices will pay Sh1,000, while those seeking positions representing women, youth, persons with disabilities, and other special interest groups will pay Sh2,500.

Those eyeing executive positions at the county level will be required to pay Sh5,000, while aspirants for the county chairperson position will pay Sh10,000.

“The application fees will be paid through the party Paybill number 985900, with the account being the position being sought,” Awitta stated.

Delegates have been encouraged to submit their applications early through ODM county offices to participate in the electoral process.

The party has also urged all aspirants and delegates to follow the laid-out procedures to ensure a smooth and transparent election exercise.

