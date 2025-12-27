Connect with us

The fire in Hargeisa destroyed an area of about 99,000 metres, according to Somaliland's interior minister

Somaliland Vows to Join Abraham Accords Following Israel Recognition

Israel’s formal recognition marks the first time any country has acknowledged Somaliland’s independence since it declared itself a republic in 1991 after separating from Somalia.

Somaliland has vowed to accede to the Abraham Accords, endorsing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East, following Israel’s historic recognition of the self-declared state as independent.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi described the recognition as a “historic moment,” saying it opens the door to enhanced cooperation in areas such as agriculture, health, technology, and trade.

In a statement, Abdullahi confirmed Somaliland’s intention to join the Abraham Accords, a U.S.-brokered framework aimed at fostering peace and economic cooperation across the Middle East. He said the move represents a step toward regional and global stability.

“Somaliland remains committed to building partnerships, boosting mutual prosperity, and promoting peace across the Middle East and Africa,” Abdullahi added

Somalia strongly rejected Israel’s decision. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre described it as a “deliberate attack” on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The decision was also condemned by the foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti, who warned that unilateral recognition could undermine regional stability and set a dangerous international precedent

Somaliland occupies a strategic position along the Gulf of Aden, with its own currency, passports, and security forces. With a population of nearly six million, the self-proclaimed republic has increasingly been involved in regional trade and security agreements, including a controversial port and military base lease with Ethiopia last year.

