Israel’s Foreign Minister on historic visit to Somaliland

HARGEISA, Jan 6 – Israel’s Foreign Minister has held talks with Somaliland’s president on his first visit to the breakaway region since Israel controversially recognised it as an independent country.

Gideon Saar said Israel was determined to advance relations with Somaliland “with momentum”, while President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hailed his visit as a “big day”.

Last month Israel became the first country in the world to recognise Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia more than 30 years ago.

Somalia sees Somaliland as being part of its territory, and condemned Saar’s visit as “unacceptable interference” in its affairs.

Saar posted on X that his talks with Abdullahi focused on the “entirety of our relations”.

He also addressed the backlash to Israel recognising Somaliland as an independent state, saying the decision was not made “against anyone”.

“Only Israel will determine for itself who it recognises,” he added.

In a statement released by his office, Abdullahi said Israel had taken a “courageous decision” and Somaliland would cooperate with it in the “strategic interest”.

Saar said Abdullahi has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu to visit Israel, but the Somaliland leader’s office did not confirm this.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, after the overthrow of Somali military dictator Siad Barre.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland last month came as a surprise, with Netanyahu citing Somaliland’s “right to self-determination”.

This move sparked international condemnation and prompted an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

China, Turkey and the African Union were among those criticising Israel’s step, while the European Union said Somalia’s sovereignty should be respected.

The US defended Israel, accusing its critics of double standards.

Somaliland hopes that Israel’s decision will have a domino effect, and other states will recognise its independence.

But on Saturday, India’s foreign ministry dismissed as “fake” claims on social media that it intends to do so.

Abdullahi has said Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, a deal brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, which saw a number of Arab states officially establish ties with Israel.

Israel has pledged to cooperate with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy.

Analysts say there are strategic reasons for Israel’s declaration.

“Israel requires allies in the Red Sea region for many strategic reasons, among them the possibility of a future campaign against the Houthis,” Israeli think tank the Institute for National Security Studies said, referring to Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels, in a paper last month.