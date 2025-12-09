Ruto: New Tsavo Rhino Sanctuary to Attract High-Paying Tourists, Fund Wildlife Protection

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, Dec 9 – President William Ruto has directed the Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), to consolidate Tsavo East, Tsavo West, and the Galana Kulalu landscape into a single carbon credit zone as part of a new strategy to expand conservation revenue and strengthen climate financing.

The directive is expected to create one of the largest conservation-linked carbon credit blocs in Africa, unlocking significant opportunities for Kenya to earn from global carbon markets while enhancing long-term protection of wildlife habitats.

President Ruto issued the order during the launch of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary in Ngulia, Taita Taveta County—an expansive protected area he described as “the largest rhino sanctuary in the world.”

The state-of-the-art sanctuary, spanning roughly 3,200 square kilometers, is designed to accommodate up to 200 black rhinos, bolstering Kenya’s efforts to safeguard the critically endangered species.

President Ruto said the sanctuary would serve as a flagship attraction within the Tsavo ecosystem, drawing high-spending tourists, wildlife researchers, and conservation partners, thereby expanding Kenya’s tourism earnings while ensuring sustainable funding for wildlife management.

“This sanctuary is a game changer. Its size, security, and ecological value will not only elevate our rhino conservation efforts but also attract high-paying visitors who value Kenya’s unique natural heritage,” the President said.

By zoning Tsavo East, Tsavo West, and Galana Kulalu into a unified carbon credit area, the government aims to integrate wildlife protection with climate finance initiatives.

The President emphasized that revenue generated from carbon credits will go directly toward anti-poaching operations, habitat restoration, community engagement, and long-term conservation financing.

The plan aligns with Kenya’s broader strategy to leverage natural assets—including forests, rangelands, and protected areas—to generate climate-compatible earnings and reduce reliance on donor-driven or unpredictable funding.