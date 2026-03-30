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Govt Boosts Inclusive Education Through Special Needs Games in Seme Sub-County

PS Agengo said the initiative is designed to provide a platform for children with disabilities to showcase their talents.

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KISUMU, Kenya Mar 30 – The government has intensified efforts to promote inclusive education and social integration for children with disabilities through sports, following the launch of a two-day special needs games event in Seme Sub-county.

Speaking during the flag-off at Kombewa, Children’s Principal Secretary Caren Agengo said the initiative is designed to provide a platform for children with disabilities to showcase their talents, build confidence, and access equal opportunities in education and extracurricular activities.

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The event has brought together pupils with special needs from across the region, with a focus on nurturing talent, improving physical and mental well-being, and addressing long-standing stigma that has kept many children out of school.

“We are giving children the opportunity to participate in sports and theatre, and allow the best performers to advance to the next level,” said Agengo.

She emphasized that beyond competition, the programme aims to transform societal perceptions and demonstrate the abilities of children living with disabilities.

“At the end of it, we will have children who have proved that disability is not inability,” she added.

Agengo raised concern over the high number of children with disabilities still hidden at home, particularly in rural areas, depriving them of their fundamental rights to education, healthcare, and protection.

“Some children have been kept at home for many years, yet they have a right to education, protection and good health,” she said.

She noted that the government is working closely with partner agencies to identify such children, assess their needs, and integrate them into schools. This includes providing medical care and assistive devices to support their learning and development.

The PS also urged parents and guardians to register children with disabilities to benefit from government support programmes, including cash transfers for vulnerable households.

Teacher Service Commission (TSC) Commissioner Timon Oyucho said trained special needs teachers have been deployed to support learners during the games and within schools.

“We have commissioned a number of teachers who are well trained in special needs to take care of these children throughout the championships,” he said.

Oyucho highlighted significant progress in access to education for children with disabilities in Seme, attributing the gains to collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

“By 2024, we only had four schools that could absorb these learners, but today over 50 schools have been registered,” he noted.

Participation in the games has also surged, reflecting growing awareness and acceptance within the community.

“Previously, Seme could only present 12 children in such games, but today we have 139 taking part,” he added.

Officials expressed optimism that the initiative will encourage more families to bring children with disabilities out of hiding and enroll them in school, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society.

The special needs games are part of broader government efforts to ensure no child is left behind in Kenya’s education system.

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